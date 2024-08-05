Complete List of Festivals in August 2024: Know Everything About Dates, Hindu Vrats, and More

The much-awaited month of festivals has finally arrived, bringing happiness and excitement to every Indian. From Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, and Raksha Bandhan to Krishna Janmashtami, August is filled with auspicious festivals that hold a significant position in devotees' hearts.

Sawan, the sacred month dedicated to Lord Shiva, will end on 19th August as per the Hindu Panchang, which commences the Bhadrapada Month. Not just festivals, various Vrat events are occurring this month.

Each event carries a unique ritual and tradition with special timing, which is said to provide the maximum benefit to its devotees. Here’s the complete list of major festivals in August 2024:

Hariyali Teej - August 7

This festival is celebrated by observing a fast kept by women who pray for the well-being of their husbands. The day is marked as the reunion of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

Nag Panchami - August 9

Devotees worship serpents and offer them milk, believing it brings protection and prosperity. Temples dedicated to snake gods see a surge of worshippers on this day.

Tulsidas Jayanti - August 11

This day commemorates the birth of the great poet Tulsidas, known for his epic work, Ramcharitmanas.

Durga Ashtami Vrat - August 13

This day is observed as devotees fasting and worshiping Goddess Durga, seeking her blessings for strength and protection.

Sravana Putra Ekadashi - August 16

This Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees, especially couples who want children, observe a fast. It is believed that performing rituals on this day fulfills their wishes.

Pradosh Vrat - August 17

Observed to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, this vrat involves fasting from sunrise to sunset and performing special rituals in the evening.

Raksha Bandhan, Purnima - August 19

Celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters, this festival involves sisters tying a rakhi on their brothers' wrists, symbolizing love and protection.

Kajari Teej - August 22

Similar to Hariyali Teej, this festival is celebrated by women in northern India, especially in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, with songs and rituals.

Krishna Janmashtami - August 26

Marking the birth of Lord Krishna, this festival is celebrated with night-long vigils, fasting, and reenactments of Krishna's childhood antics.

Dahi Handi - August 27

Following Janmashtami, this festival involves breaking a pot filled with curd, milk, butter, and dry fruits, emulating the playful nature of young Krishna.

Aja Ekadashi - August 29

Another significant Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, where devotees fast and pray for spiritual upliftment and forgiveness of sins.

August 2024 is truly a month of cultural celebrations and spiritual enrichment. Thus, mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the vibrant and joyous festivities of this month.