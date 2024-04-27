Advertisement
Cool Off With These 2 Refreshing And Delicious Summer Drink Recipes

Looking for a way to beat the heat? Here are some refreshing summer drink recipes to keep you hydrated and cool all season long.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tanya Dutt|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2024, 10:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
As the summer sun shines brightly, there's nothing quite like sipping on a refreshing and delicious summer drink to beat the heat. From fruity concoctions to icy coolers, the options are endless. Whether you're lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, these drinks are sure to impress. Try a classic lemonade with a twist of mint or a tropical fruit punch bursting with flavours. 

For those looking for a healthier option, a watermelon and cucumber cooler might be the perfect choice. Whatever your preference, these summer drinks are to keep you cool and refreshed all season long.

Asian Swirl Mocktail

Chef Rattan Kumar, Executive Chef at YouMee

Ingredients

KAFFIR LIME LEAVES -4Nos

Mint Leaves               6Nos

Orange Wedges          4 Nos

Orange Juice               100 ML

Yuzu Syrup                  30ML

Lime Juice                   30 ML

Sugar Syrup                30 ML

Soda                            Top Up

Method

- Put orange wedge and kaffir lime in the shaker and muddle them well

- Add the rest of the ingredients along with ice and shake them well

- Serve in a tall glass topped with soda

- Make one orange wedge caramelized with brown sugar

- Put that caramelized orange wedge as garnish

Kiwi Thandai

Chef Sareen, Brand Chef at Punjab Grill

Ingredients and Method

- Whole kiwi - 5-6 chunks 

- Thandai syrup - 20 mL

- Milk - 150 mL 

- Mix dry fruit 

- Vanilla frappe 

- Kiwi syrup - 15 mL 

- Blend it all and garnish with a wheel of kiwi on top

