Cool Off With These 2 Refreshing And Delicious Summer Drink Recipes
Looking for a way to beat the heat? Here are some refreshing summer drink recipes to keep you hydrated and cool all season long.
As the summer sun shines brightly, there's nothing quite like sipping on a refreshing and delicious summer drink to beat the heat. From fruity concoctions to icy coolers, the options are endless. Whether you're lounging by the pool or hosting a backyard barbecue, these drinks are sure to impress. Try a classic lemonade with a twist of mint or a tropical fruit punch bursting with flavours.
For those looking for a healthier option, a watermelon and cucumber cooler might be the perfect choice. Whatever your preference, these summer drinks are to keep you cool and refreshed all season long.
Asian Swirl Mocktail
Chef Rattan Kumar, Executive Chef at YouMee
Ingredients
KAFFIR LIME LEAVES -4Nos
Mint Leaves 6Nos
Orange Wedges 4 Nos
Orange Juice 100 ML
Yuzu Syrup 30ML
Lime Juice 30 ML
Sugar Syrup 30 ML
Soda Top Up
Method
- Put orange wedge and kaffir lime in the shaker and muddle them well
- Add the rest of the ingredients along with ice and shake them well
- Serve in a tall glass topped with soda
- Make one orange wedge caramelized with brown sugar
- Put that caramelized orange wedge as garnish
Kiwi Thandai
Chef Sareen, Brand Chef at Punjab Grill
Ingredients and Method
- Whole kiwi - 5-6 chunks
- Thandai syrup - 20 mL
- Milk - 150 mL
- Mix dry fruit
- Vanilla frappe
- Kiwi syrup - 15 mL
- Blend it all and garnish with a wheel of kiwi on top
