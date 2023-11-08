Creating A Resilient Workforce: 5 Strategies To Prevent And Manage Burnout At Workplace

In today's fast-paced professional world, burnout has become an increasingly common issue affecting employees across various industries. This alarming trend not only takes a toll on individuals' mental and physical well-being but also negatively impacts workplace productivity.

The corporate landscape in India is rapidly evolving with people from Baby Boomers to Gen Z battling it out to keep their jobs. Considering that each has its own unique outlook towards a job, the issue of employee burnout has gained significant attention in recent times. Hence, organisations must address the core of the issue.

There are many traditional approaches, such as employee surveys, that fall short because they don't measure essential elements of workforce resilience. Instead, a more strategic and holistic approach is required to create a resilient workforce.

Christopher Roberts, Managing Director, Engaged Strategy, and Creator of the Total Engagement Model shares 5 strategies to prevent and manage burnout at the workplace.

1. Understand The Current Organisational Stress Level

The importance of quantifying the problem: Traditional employee surveys often fall short as they merely gauge employee satisfaction. To address burnout effectively, organisations need to measure employee engagement. “Employees are not just to be satisfied; they are to be emotionally connected to their work. They should find purpose, meaning, and passion in what they do. This emotional commitment can drive productivity and prevent burnout. Hence, the answer that organisations need to critically look for – What is the current stress level in the organisation?” Roberts said.

2. Identify The Root Causes Of Stress

Once the issue is quantified, the next step is identifying its root causes: “Stress in the workplace can have various origins, from inefficient systems and processes to inadequate staffing, or even poor management. By identifying the sources of stress, organisations can take more targeted corrective actions,” he said.

3. Measure Staff Commitment And Their Emotions Towards Work

“Employee engagement is not just about completing tasks; it is about the emotional experience employees have at work. To create a resilient workforce, organisations must measure how committed their employees are to the company and its brand. Do employees show up because they have to, or do they genuinely engage with the organisation's mission and vision? Measuring emotions at work is equally critical. Do employees feel frustrated, stressed, valued, cared for, or appreciated? These emotions play a significant role in determining the overall job satisfaction and resilience of staff,” Roberts said.

4. Embrace Positive Psychology

The importance of positive psychology and the concept of "flow" for creating a resilient workforce. "Employees who feel they are using their skills and strengths every day, and have positive relationships at work are more likely to be engaged and less prone to burnout. By asking questions that assess an individual's position on a scale from zero to ten regarding their engagement and flow, such organisations can determine where they need to focus their efforts in creating a more positive work environment,” he said.

5. An Engaged Leadership That Takes Corrective Action

With a clear understanding of the organisation's stress levels, root causes, employee commitment, emotions, and flow, corrective actions can be implemented. Addressing these factors can create a more resilient and engaged workforce.

“Creating a resilient workforce is not a one-size-fits-all endeavour. It requires a deep understanding of an organisation's unique dynamics and its employees' emotional experiences. Traditional employee surveys often fall short in this regard, as they fail to measure crucial elements of engagement and resilience. By adopting a more strategic and comprehensive approach, any brand can take proactive steps to prevent and manage burnout effectively,” he mentioned.