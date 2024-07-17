Deepak Jalane Ke Niyam: Light A Lamp In This Direction Of The House And You Will Remove All Problems

Vastu Tips for Deepak: Sanatan Dharma has a special ritual of worshiping gods and goddesses in the morning and evening. During this time, devotees please their favorite deity in various ways. Some do this by lighting a lamp and some by ringing a bell. It is religiously believed that by doing so, the gods and goddesses will be pleased with the owners and bless them with happiness and prosperity.



Rules for lighting a lamp (Deepak jalane ke niyam )



Clean the place before lighting the lamp. Also, the lamp must not be broken by anything. Lighting a broken lamp is believed to have an inauspicious effect on the person performing the puja. Before lighting the lamp, put a suitable amount of oil or ghee in it so that the lamp does not go out before the puja is done. If the lamp goes out during the puja, it is considered a bad omen.



Light the lamp in that direction towards the house



The rules regarding lighting the lamp are described in Vastu Shastra. Lighting a lamp in the eastern direction of the house is considered very auspicious. It is believed that it prolongs a person's life and his health always remains good in life.



At the same time, lighting a lamp in the western direction of the house is also fruitful. According to Vastu Shastra, lighting a lamp in this direction frees one from all problems.

If you want to get wealth, light a lamp and keep it in the north direction of the house. It is believed that by doing this, a person will get rid of financial problems. In addition, there are opportunities to get rich.

Disclaimer: The remedies/benefits/advice and statements mentioned in this article are for general information only. Zee Media do not support the things written in this article feature. The information contained in this article has been collected from various mediums/astrologers/panchang/sermons/beliefs/religious texts/legends. Readers are requested not to consider the article as the final truth or claim and use their discretion. Zee Media is against superstition.