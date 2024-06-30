Ditch delivery: DIY Restaurant-Quality Meals At Home

Tired of delivery menus and restaurant bills? You're not the only one. But avoiding eating outside, doesn't mean sacrificing delicious, restaurant-quality meals. With a little creativity and following these delicious recipes, you can transform your kitchen into a heaven for impressive, homemade cuisine.

Why cook at home?

The benefits of home cooking go far beyond saving money. You have full control over the ingredients, ensuring freshness and quality. You can customise dishes to your preferences, whether it's adjusting spice levels or avoid adding allergens. Plus, the satisfaction of creating a restaurant-worthy meal yourself is unbeatable!

Let’s bring out the chef in you with these easy and quick recipes which will make your kitchen smell like a Michelin-star restaurant.

Burrata chaat, mint chutney and tamarind chutney with star anise curd with rice wafer

This Indian-inspired dish features creamy burrata with tangy chutneys, a star anise-infused yogurt sauce, and crispy rice wafers - a restaurant-worthy explosion of flavour in your kitchen!

Ingredients:

For tamarind chutney

• Tamarind (soaked in hot water)- 100 gm

• Jaggery- 40gm

• Red chilli powder- 2tbsp

For Star anise curd

• Hung Curd- 200ml

• Star anise powder- 20gm

For mint chutney

• Handful of fresh coriander sprig

• Half a Bunch of mint (only leaves

• Hung curd- 100ml

• Garlic- 6-7 cloves

• Ginger- 25gm

• Black salt-2tbsp

• Sugar- 1tbsp

• Green chillies -2nos

• 1 piece of burrata and crushed macadamia nuts and rice wafer

Method:

Tamarind chutney

Step 1: Take saucepan add jaggery and water melt it then add strained pulp of tamarind, chilly powder and salt as per taste. Cook it for 10 minutes and its ready for use.

Mint chutney

Step 1: Take mixture add coriander sprig, mint, hung curd, black salt, sugar and green chilly. Grind it until it becomes paste.

Star anise curd

Step 1: Take bowl add curd, star anise powder and sugar for balancing. Mix it with the help of whisk

Assembling:

Step 1: Take a plate spread the burrata on the plate like flower. Now add star anise curd from top then tamarind and mint chutne

Step 2: Add crushed macadamia nuts and rice wafer from the top

Step 3: Garnish with macadamia nuts

Caramel French toast with macadamia nuts

Infuse classic French toast with rich caramel sauce and the delightful crunch of macadamia nuts for a restaurant-worthy brunch at home.

Ingredients:

For French toast batter

• Milk

• Whole Egg

• Honey

• Vanilla pod

• Castor sugar

For caramel

• Coconut sugar- 100gm

• Cream- 60gm

• Butter- 45gm

• One sourdough bread

Method:

French Toast Batter

Step 1- First to make French toast mixture take one medium bowl and whisker.

Step 2- In a bowl add milk, whole egg, honey, castor sugar, and vanilla pod, and whisk the mixture properly with the help of a whisker.

Step 3- Once the mixture is mixed properly pour it in the container and keep it refrigerator.

Caramel

Step 1- To make salted caramel take one saucepan and heat it up on the stove.

Step 2- Now add castor sugar in a saucepan and keep the flame on low so it doesn't burn.

Step 3- Wait till sugar dissolves in the pan and should have a golden colour.

Step 4- After getting the required color for caramel switch off the flame and then butter and whisk it properly.

Step 5- Now add cream to the saucepan and whisk it so the caramel gets mixed properly.

Assembling:

Step 1- First dip the bread into the French toast mixture. Take pan add butter then toast bread on both sides till it gets get golden colour.

Step 2- Simultaneously heat the caramel and add macadamia nuts to it.

Step 3- Place toasted bread on the plate, pour the caramel sauce from the top with macadamia nuts.

These recipes are just a start. With a little more exploration, you can easily transform your kitchen into a heaven for delicious and impressive meals. So, ditch those deliveries and takeout menus, embrace the joy of cooking, and get ready to create restaurant-worthy dishes that will leave your family and friends asking for more!







