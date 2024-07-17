Bloating is a feeling when your stomach is over full or a feeling of a tight belly and it happens when your digestive system is stretched. In the fast-paced lifestyle, we all want to try new foods and this leads to experiencing many digestive issues for instance burning, diarrhea, indigestion, constipation, bloating, and many more.

The foods that can lead to bloating are beans, quinoa, grains, green tea, almond and coconut flour, and many others. It is a common discomfort that many people face and many home remedies are turning to natural solutions to bloating. One such remedy is de-bloating juice which is known for many digestive benefits and has the potency to reduce it.

So if you are tired of feeling bloated here is quick juice that will help you to feel relaxed. Nutritionist Disha Sethi shared an amazing homemade recipe via Instagram that will help you to de-bloat.

Ingredients required:

1 cucumber.

5 to 6 pieces of pineapple.

Juice of one lemon.

Handful of mint leaves.

2 to 3 ice cubes.

Steps to make pineapple cucumber juice:

Begin by adding the 5-6 pieces of pineapple, a juicer, and a handful of mint leaves.

Squeeze some lemon into it till the desired consistency.

Take a glass, put 2-3 ice cubes in it, and pour down the pineapple cucumber juice.

Decorate it with some mint leaves and your homemade juice is ready to serve.

Both the pineapple and cucumber have several health benefits:

They are natural hydrating food.

It will help your kidney and liver toxins free from your body.

Boosts your digestive system.

It will detoxify the colon and remove excess waste from the intestine.

Pineapple is the major source of enzyme bromelain which helps to digest the protein in the body.

It aids healthy skin and boosts the immune system.

Thus pineapple cucumber juice is the best summer drink one can enjoy anytime.