Do Your Dreams Talk To You? Hidden Meanings And Facts That Will Amaze You

We all have dreams, right? Sometimes we find ourselves enjoying a plate of chole bhature and other times we are sipping a cup of chai at the top of a mountain. Dreams can transport us anywhere and show us faces we've never seen before. Whether mundane or magical, our dreams offer a glimpse into the vast and creative space of our mind.

6 Surprising Facts About Dreams

Dreams Can Be Symbolic: Dreams can convey a message about our lives and our emotions. The symbols in dreams can be an indicator of our personal experiences and the different emotions we experience throughout the day. You Can Dream About Faces You’ve Never Seen: You can even see some unknown faces while you are dreaming and it is commonly believed to be some sort of message from the spiritual world. Additionally, our brains can create new and unique faces that we have never seen before. You Can Control Them: Controlling your dreams is a practice known as lucid dreaming. You need to keep a check on your dreams. Keep a journal to remember your dreams in a better way. Before sleeping you can repeat phrases “I will know I am dreaming” to become aware. Dreams Can Indicate Your Mental Health: Dreams can provide insights into your mental health. They can reflect your emotions, thoughts, and stress levels. Nightmares can indicate anxiety and fear, while peaceful dreams can indicate a calm and peaceful state of mind. Dreams Can Be Inherited: It is believed that dreams can be influenced by genetics and some of the aspects of dreams can be passed down by generations. If your parents have vivid or unusual dreams you're more likely to experience the same. Dreaming In Color: People can dream in different colors. It is believed that colors in our dreams are influenced by our emotions and our state of mind. Some people may even dream in black and white.

Dreams are like bridges and connect our deepest imaginations with our daily happenings and can create scenarios that can be entertaining and haunting. So, next time you find yourself at the top of a mountain enjoying a cup of chai, know that this can be the sign of the next road trip you want to go!