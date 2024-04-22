Earth Day: Trendy & Sustainable Home Décor Ideas You Must Opt For

In today’s time, sustainability is gaining a lot of importance. With Earth Day approaching, many people are looking for ways to embrace eco-friendly living at home seeking ways to adopt Sustainable Home Décor themes that reflect a love for our planet. Eco-friendly design options, such as repurposed furniture and natural materials like bamboo and reclaimed wood, are growing in popularity. Incorporating indoor plants for improved air quality, energy-efficient lighting, and locally sourced décor items are other ways to celebrate Earth Day while improving the aesthetics of our homes. In this guide, we will explore five key sustainable trends that will transform your living space into a sustainable haven.

Smita Joshi, Vice President of Home Textiles and Design Expert, Nesterra shares sustainable home décor trends that you can opt for:

Repurposing and Upcycling:

Rather than purchasing new furnishings or décor material to uplift your living space, think about upcycling pieces you currently own. Mason jars, for instance, can be used as storage containers or vases, and old wooden crates can be transformed into bookcases. Get creative and repurpose existing goods and cut down on waste. This will spruce up your home without the additional spending.

Natural Materials:

Upgrade your décor with sustainable natural materials such as those constructed from organic cotton, bamboo, cork, salvaged wood, etc. These materials are eco-friendly and work well for furniture, fabrics, and accessories since they are biodegradable and renewable. By incorporating these sustainable materials into your décor, you create a stylish and inviting space, all while protecting our planet’s resources.

Plant-Based Décor:

Using indoor plants with a botanical theme to bring the outside in will help you upgrade your home décor. In addition to improving indoor air quality, plants also lend a touch of natural beauty to any space. A quick tip would be to select easy-care indoor plants such as pathos, snake plants, or succulents to add a pop of greenery to your house without much effort and maintenance.

Vintage and Second-hand Finds:

Buy distinctive, innovative items that give your home individuality and lessen your carbon footprint by embracing vintage and second-hand shopping. The best way to do this is by visiting local flea markets or pre-loved internet marketplaces where one can find gently used furniture, artwork, and accessories. You’d be surprised at the kind of treasures one can find through these sources while saving you money at the same time.

Energy-Efficient Lighting, Switch to LEDs:

Upgrade your lighting to energy-efficient LED bulbs and lights that reduce energy consumption and lower your electricity bills. These energy-saving alternatives use less energy, last longer, and produce the same amount of light in a lot less time. In fact, these energy-saving LED lights consume about 80% less energy than standard bulbs. Additionally, smart lights give a stylish and convenient touch to your home's interior ambience. They are available in a variety of colours and can be operated with voice commands through Google Home and Alexa.