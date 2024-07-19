Embracing Imperfections: Loving Someone despite Their Flaws

Fairytales and bollywood always paint love as finding your perfect price or princess. But reality is always different from imagination. In this real world, people come with different personalities, habits and yes, even with flaws.

Firstly we have to understand that true love is not depend upon perfection, it’s not about finding someone without any flaws. Instead of this it is totally about embracing someone entirely even with imperfections.

We generally judge people on the basis of their habits, but we have to understand that their habit doesn’t define who they are. Their one bad habit may irritate you but on that basis we cannot judge anybody totally as a human being.

Loving someone despite their flaws means accepting them completely or as a whole person. It simply means understanding the fact that no one is perfect, not even you! May be your laugh is weird or you talk may talk logic less things. The point is, these little things don’t define you.

When we completely someone, flaws and all. We are able to establish a deeper connection or bond with them. Due to this we can build trust and understanding in our relationships. You learn to laugh at each other jokes and appreciate each other’s strengths. It is a team effort where you support each other and even help each other to overcome those flaws.

But yes! It doesn’t mean that you are ignoring those red flags. If someone’s flaws hurts you, your feelings and your relationships, then pick the path of communication because it is the only key. But don’t be harsh on those little weird habits because these little things make your story more unique and real.

Love does not separate us from ourselves, but brings us closer to ourselves. In this journey of acceptance, self acceptance is also important because when you accept yourself completely, it will automatically become easy for you to accepting others.

If you truly love someone, love them completely, even without imperfections. Embrace all your imperfection together.