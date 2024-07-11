Explore Abu Dhabi: Where Tradition Meets Thrills In The Heart Of The UAE

If you’re planning a trip to the Middle East, then the United Arab Emirates (UAE) should be on the top of your list. And while you’re in UAE, you cannot miss Abu Dhabi, its capital city. Abu Dhabi has strongly emerged as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the world, seeing a rapid increase in visitors over the years. According to the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi welcomed nearly 24 million daily and overnight visitors in 2023, a 33% increase from 2022.

A cosmopolitan wonder place with a natural landscape and a rich history, Abu Dhabi offers something for everyone. ”For example, food lovers will love Abu Dhabi because of its diverse palate. From rusty Arabian dishes to exquisite international fare, the city has various restaurants, food markets, and local eateries. If it's shopping that you want to do, then Abu Dhabi is a shopper’s paradise. In addition to designer wear and jewelry available at high-rise malls, the traditional souks offer hand-made pieces that are a class apart,” says Ashish Sidhra, co-founder of Alike.io, a creator economy-based social marketplace for travel bookings that aims to establish a new way of sharing, discovering, planning, and monetising bookable travel content.

Here are the top 5 places to visit in Abu Dhabi (which translates to “Father of the Gazelle” assumably because of the abundance of gazelles in the area):

1. If you are looking for a cultural immersion, you should visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world's largest and most beautiful mosques, and a symbol of the UAE's unity. The mosque is open to visitors of all faiths, and it offers free guided tours that showcase its exquisite architecture and design. This architectural marvel can accommodate up to 40,000 worshippers, and it features 82 domes, over 1,000 columns, and 24-carat gold-plated chandeliers. It is a beauty to behold!

2. An equally stunning example of Arabian craftsmanship and artistry is the presidential palace of the UAE, Qasr Al Watan. The palace is open to the public, and it offers a glimpse into the country’s governance, culture, and heritage. One can explore the majestic halls, the library, the gardens, and the exhibitions that showcase the UAE’s achievements and aspirations.

3. All those of you in awe of history and everything to do with the glory of the past must visit the Qasr Al Hosn, which is one of the oldest buildings in Abu Dhabi, and the former residence of the ruling family. The fort dates back to the 18th century, and it has witnessed the transformation of the city from a fishing village to a modern metropolis. The fort has been restored and turned into a museum that tells the story of Abu Dhabi and its people.

4. If it is a thrilling adventure that is on your mind, then Abu Dhabi has some of the world's most exciting and innovative theme parks, such as Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World, and CLYMB. Whether you are a fan of speed, water, movies, or adventure, you will find a park that suits your preferences. You can enjoy thrilling rides, interactive shows, and fun activities for all ages. And don’t forget to go on the world-famous desert safaris, to indulge in Abu Dhabi’s dune-riding adventures and beautiful sunsets.

5. For a relaxing escape for the nature lover in you, you should visit the mangroves of the city, natural reserves that cover over 75% of the UAE's coastline. These mangroves are a haven for over 200 species of birds, as well as fish, turtles, and other wildlife. They are a vital ecosystem that protects the coast from erosion, filters the water, and provides a habitat for many creatures. You can explore the mangroves by kayak, boat, or on foot, and enjoy the serene and scenic views.

“At the end of your trip, you shall think to yourself that Abu Dhabi has so much more to offer than just its stunning desert landscapes and safaris. The city has a certain charm that will make you want to come back again, and keep exploring newer experiences it has to offer,” adds Ashish Sidhra.

Abu Dhabi is a must-visit destination for anyone who is yet to experience a city where sophistication blends with tradition so smoothly that it leaves you in awe. The fact that the city has won many awards and accolades for innovation and excellence in tourism is a testament to this fact. The locals are warm and welcoming and will take you on a journey like never before. So what are you waiting for? Book your tickets to Abu Dhabi now!