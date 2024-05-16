Advertisement
TWINS

Extremely Rare Conjoined Twins Born In Indonesia Have 4 Arms, 3 Legs

According to the American Journal of Case Reports, the twin boys are connected together "like a spider" and were born with three legs and four arms in 2018.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: May 16, 2024, 07:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Extremely Rare Conjoined Twins Born In Indonesia Have 4 Arms, 3 Legs Image credit: amjcaserep.com

There are extremely few recorded occurrences of conjoined twins, also known as "spider twins"; an account of two Indonesian boys is published in the American Journal of Case Reports. Although the twins were born in 2018, the case was only published this week in the journal.

According to the case study, surgeons severed the brothers' third limb, which was commonly two fused legs, and stabilised their hips and legs so they could sit upright unaided.

In an extremely unusual case, conjoined twins born fused together have lived in Indonesia, according to a medical publication.

According to the American Journal of Case Reports, the twin boys are connected together "like a spider" and were born with three legs and four arms in 2018.

Both boys have functional upper limbs but are united at the pelvis, and they share a bladder and intestines.

Conjoined twins born in Indonesia share genitalia and have four arms and three legs, an extremely rare occurrence. Scientifically speaking, these twins are one in two million occurrences and are referred to as ischiopagus tripus.

