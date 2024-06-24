Fashion Tips: Different Ways To Style Your Scarf

Does your scarf also gets stored in the wardrobe untouched and waiting for the correct fit to style with, or currect occationor winters? No worries, here we have some scarf styling styles which you can style on daily basic or any dinneror meeting making your outfit look even more better and attractive . From simple ties to latest tredy drapes.

Here are few styles you could try to accessories your outfit.

1. Ascot: If you also love using a scarf and you own one , you would be impressed to learn these styles. One of the most stylish way to start with is an ascot around the neck. You can make the look attractive by tweak the loop and the knot to get you desired look and comfort with a little efforts .

2. Hair Bow: An oversize bow is created using the scarf arouf the hair by both kids and adults. One of the most cutest and easiest hairstyles which can be donr for any event or occasion

3. Crown: If you want to creat a retro look using scarf , this is one the most popular style of that time period . You could try this style for that cute yest stylish scarf hairdo, Just in cse you want to add statement to your look you could just ad some big earings, sunglasses and bold lips and this complete your retro look.

4. Waist wrap: Hnging your scarf around your shoulder is the most common way to carry a scarf, inspite of doing that same style you could just add a little spice to the style by just drapping the scarf around your waist . This simple yet attractive is unique and the minor details are noticeable that it tops even the simple dress with a flair.

5. The blazer wrap: One of the best scarf drapping style for business or caual occasions, board meetings or ay formal event.For this you need to combine your blazer with an eye-catching scarf , Make it it shorted if you need, fasten it with a bold belt for that boss lady appereance. To make the look even more classy add a statement handbag.