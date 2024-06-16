The third Sunday in June is designated as Father's Day each year. Father's Day 2024 is June 16, 2024, this year. The purpose of the day is to honor and celebrate our father. While many other nations observe Father's Day in June, India observes the holiday in a different month on a different day. It is often forgotten what our father has sacrificed. The day is the ideal chance for us to show our Father how much we appreciate and adore him, as well as to give him thanks for everything. Around the world, people commemorate this unique day with great delight and fervor.

Wishes To Share On Father's Day 2024

1. Cheers to the best dad ever! Happy Father's Day! Your love is my greatest treasure.

2. You’ve always been my guiding light, Dad. Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for everything.

3. Happy Father’s Day to the one who always has my back! Your love and support mean everything.

4. To my hero and my friend, Happy Father's Day.

5. To my first hero and forever friend, Happy Father’s Day! Your love is my shield.

6. Happy Father's Day to my rock, my mentor, my friend. Thank you for always being there.

7. You taught me how to face my fears every step of the way, and never back down in the face of a fight. I'd be nowhere if it weren't for you. Happy Father's Day, dad! you mean the world to me!

8. I could thank you a million times for what you've done for me, and it still wouldn't be enough. Happy Father's Day, dad!

9. To the world's best father, Your love and guidance have shaped me into the person I am today. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!

10. Happy Father's Day to the man who taught me everything I know about life, love, and kindness. I am so grateful to have you as my father.

Quotes To Share On Father's Day 2024

1. "My father always used to say that when you die, if you've got five real friends, then you've had a great life." - Lee Iacocca

2. "My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person; he believed in me." - Jim Valvano.

3. "The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get." - Tim Russert.

4. "Any fool can have a child. That doesn’t make you a father. It's the courage to raise a child that makes you a father." - Barack Obama.

5. “It is a wise father that knows his own child.” - William Shakespeare.