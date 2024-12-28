From Goa To Azerbaijan: Report Reveals Destinations That Caught Traveller Attention In 2024

Travel in 2024 was an interesting mix of exploring both local and global destinations. Goa emerged as the top searched destination in 2024 experiencing a 200% increase in flight searches year-over-year. Beyond metros such as New Delhi and Kolkata, Indian travellers embraced cultural and spiritual exploration with Amritsar, for instance witnessing a 106% increase in searches compared to 2023. Globally popular destinations like Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Melbourne, London and Bangkok remained popular choices with flight searches reflecting a y-o-y surge of 90-150%.

Top searched destinations based on flight searches by Indian travellers travelling between 1 January, 2024 and 30 November, 2024:

1. Goa, India

2. Abu Dhabi, UAE

3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

4. Colombo, Sri Lanka

5. Melbourne, Australia

6. Kolkata, India

7. Amritsar, India

8. London, United Kingdom

9. Bangkok, Thailand

10. New Delhi, India

Offbeat escapes

With ease of travel, offbeat destinations that were earlier not on the traveller’s radar emerged as popular choices. Shahdag in Azerbaijan emerged as the top searched international destination based on accommodation searches in 2024. With Indian travellers seeking new experiences, unexplored international destinations like Stepantsminda (212%), Baku (203%) and Tromso (185%) also emerged as popular choices. Domestically travellers sought authentic experiences with destinations such as Perumbakkam, Pangala and Tekkumuri gaining popularity.



Top searched international destinations according to accommodation searches by Indian travellers travelling between 1 January, 2024 and 30 November, 2024:



1. Shahdag, Azerbaijan

2. Landore, United Kingdom

3. Karachi, Pakistan

4. Gudauri, Georgia

5. Gabala, Azerbaijan

6. Genova, Italy

7. Plan, Spain

8. Stepantsminda, Georgia

9. Baku, Azerbaijan

10. Tromso, Norway

Top searched domestic destinations according to accommodation searches by Indian travellers travelling between 1 January, 2024 and 30 November, 2024:



1. Kolkata

2. Prayagraj

3. Goa

4. Uluberia

5. Perumbakkam

6. Marudhamalai

7. Pangala

8. Ayodhya

9. Tekkumuri

10. Hasanganj



Travellers were increasingly seeking immersive journeys that allowed them to experience different cultures, heritage and culinary delights. In 2024, top searched attractions on Booking.com included iconic Indian experiences like the private car tour of the Taj Mahal from Delhi and the Old Delhi food and heritage walk. With sustainable travel on the rise, e-biking experience on the beautiful island of Divar in old Goa was also among the top 3 of most searched attractions in 2024.

