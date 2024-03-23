Advertisement
HOLI

From Gulal to Gulaab: Infusing Floral Fragrances into Your Holi Festivities

Holi, the lively festival of colors, welcomes the spring season and celebrates good winning over evil. Along with the fun colors, adding floral scents can make Holi even more special. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • As we enjoy the colorful festival of Holi, let's discover the wonderful world of floral fragrances.
  • Floral scents have a wonderful effect on our mood and can make any event more enjoyable.
From Gulal to Gulaab: Infusing Floral Fragrances into Your Holi Festivities Image credit: Freepik

Like we play and enjoy with safe Gulal colors, why not pamper your skin with the love and care it deserves pre & post-celebration and add the sweet smells of roses and other flowers to our celebrations? Rahul Sharma, Brand Manager, Vanesa shares how to infuse floral fragrances into your Holi celebrations.

Floral scents have a wonderful effect on our mood and can make any event more enjoyable. Here are some easy and fun ways to bring floral fragrances into your Holi celebrations:

Start Your Day with Floral Body Wash

Kickstart your Holi festivities with a refreshing shower using sensual floral body wash infused with the delightful scents of roses, jasmine, and waterlily.  It will not only cleanse your body but also lift your spirits, ensuring you're ready for a vibrant and cheerful day ahead, don't forget to apply shea butter-enriched body lotion before you go out.

Embracing Floral Scents for Holi

As we enjoy the colorful festival of Holi, let's discover the wonderful world of floral fragrances. Flowers hold special meaning in Indian culture, representing beauty, purity, and new beginnings. Adding floral scents to your Holi festivities can bring extra happiness and freshness to the celebration.

Elegant Floral Perfume

Add a touch of floral elegance to your festivities with a floral perfume. Choose scents that mix the sweetness of jasmine, the freshness of orange blossom, and the exotic charm of this. These floral fragrances will stay with you, creating an elegant aura wherever you go. As the day goes on, the base notes of musk, precious wood, and vanilla will bring warmth and depth to your scent, making you feel enchanting all through the celebrations.

Relaxing Floral Baths

After the lively Holi celebrations, unwind with gentle Face wash & a floral-scented bath again to cleanse yourself. Just add a few drops of rose or lavender oil to your bathwater to wash off the colors and enjoy the calming fragrance. It'll clean your skin and help you relax and recharge after the festivities.

In conclusion, adding floral scents to your Holi celebrations makes everything more special. Whether it's decorating with flowers, mixing floral fragrances into colors, or indulging in self-care rituals with floral scents, the whole experience becomes richer and more enjoyable. The sweet smell of flowers adds an extra touch of magic, making Holi even more memorable. So, let's make this Holi unforgettable by immersing ourselves in the beauty of floral scents and creating lasting memories that we'll cherish for years to come. 

