Fuaark: Surat Based Trio Turned Rs 4 Lakh Investment Into a Rs 30 CR Business

In the bustling city of Surat, a revolutionary brand emerged, reshaping the landscape of fitness apparel. FUAARK, a term that resonates with the energy and vibe of the youth, has evolved into a beloved destination for fitness enthusiasts. But what sets FUAARK apart in a competitive market? The answer lies in the unique vision and strategy of its founders, Swati, Rimpy & saket Juneja, who transformed a Rs 4lakh investment into a thriving Rs 30 crore business.

## The Genesis of FUAARK: A Family Affair

The journey of FUAARK began with Swati,Rimpy and saket Juneja appearing on Shark Tank Season 2, Swati a Chartered Secretary with a flair for marketing and commerce, and Rimpy, a Delhi University alumnus with a commerce background, were a powerhouse duo. Saket, bringing his experience from Tommy Hilfiger, joined Fuaark as the Product Head.

Their mission was clear from the start: to understand and meet the needs of dedicated fitness enthusiasts. In 2017, they noticed a gap in the market for gym gear that was functional yet fashionable. With an initial investment of Rs 4 lakh, they embarked on a journey to fill this gap, which has led them to an impressive annual turnover of Rs 30 crore, aiming for Rs 100 crore in the next two years.

## What Makes Fuaark Stand Out?

Rimpy Juneja explains, "Why settle for generic, expensive gym wear when you can have high-quality, trendy designs that enhance your performance?" Fuaark's unique selling proposition (USP) lies in its tailored gym clothing that perfectly fits, boosts performance, and builds confidence. Their range includes a variety of gym wear, designed with precision, to support and motivate individuals on their fitness journeys. This approach has transformed their business from a few weekly orders to a daily deluge of demand, projecting a cool ₹24 crores in revenue this year, with significant EBITDA growth.

## Fuaark's Innovative Business Model

Fuaark cleverly blends direct-to-consumer (D2C) and business-to-consumer (B2C) strategies. About 42-45% of their revenue comes from their website, which allows them greater control over branding and pricing, leading to higher profit margins and stronger customer relationships. Meanwhile, their presence on marketplaces like Myntra, Ajio, Flipkart, and Amazon accounts for 55-58% of revenue, expanding their reach and reducing marketing and logistics costs.

## Competing in the Fitness Apparel Industry

Fuaark stands tall among its competitors, ranking in the top 21 of 63 active brands in the fitness apparel sector. Despite the presence of funded competitors like Fancode, Athlos, and Alcis Sports, Fuaark continues to thrive. The overall sector, including Fuaark and its rivals, has raised over $10.2 million across 13 funding rounds, involving 45 investors, as recorded by Tracxn.

## The Future Vision of Fuaark

Looking ahead, Fuaark aims to surpass the ₹100 crore revenue mark within the next three years, maintaining its financial stability. Their vision is to become the preferred athleisure brand for gym enthusiasts, keeping in step with the tastes and preferences of GenZ.

As Fuaark continues to grow, they remain dedicated to their core philosophy: "Providing gear that not only enhances performance but instills confidence to show up each day, every day." This commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is the driving force behind their remarkable success story.