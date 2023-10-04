Garasia Tribe: Breaking Norms With Empowered Women And Live-In Relationships

In the state of Rajasthan, a unique cultural practice is observed within the Garasia tribe, where young women have the freedom to choose their live-in partners during a fair. Interestingly, the concept of marriage as commonly understood is not prevalent, and cohabitation in live-in relationships has been a long-standing tradition in this community.

Norm in the Garasia Tribe: Live-In Relationships

Live-in relationships are widely accepted and practised among the Garasia tribe, particularly in the southern regions of Rajasthan. This cultural norm highlights their progressive outlook compared to traditional societal norms. Remarkably, young women in this tribe have the agency to select their partners and engage in live-in relationships with them. It's noteworthy that children are often born into these relationships, and formal marriage ceremonies may occur at a later stage.

The 'Two-Day Courtship Fair': Choosing Partners and Initiation

The initiation of these relationships takes place during a special ritual known as the "two-day courtship fair," organized in parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan. During this event, teenage members of the tribe meet and form connections with their preferred partners. Subsequently, they elope and establish a shared living arrangement without the necessity of a formal marriage. Financial transactions are also part of this process, involving payment from the groom's family to the bride's family upon their return.

Garasia tribe: Unique Marriage Customs

Furthermore, the Garasia tribe demonstrates a unique approach to marriage customs. If the individuals in the live-in relationship decide to part ways, and the woman wishes to form a new live-in partnership through another fair, she is expected to compensate her former partner. This particular aspect of their cultural norms reflects the community's distinct values and practices.

Forward-Thinking Community With Challenging Perceptions

Despite being perceived as a traditional or backward community by some, the Garasia Tribe's customs showcase a level of progressiveness. Notably, their unconventional rituals have contributed to fewer instances of dowry deaths and rapes within their community, underscoring the effectiveness and advantages of their unique societal structure.

