Gaze at the Stars: Top Places for Stargazing in India

India provides some amazing locations for stargazing aficionados with its wide skies and varied scenery. These are some of the greatest locations in India to witness the grandeur of the night sky, ranging from the high-altitude deserts of Ladakh to the thick forests of the Western Ghats.

The Himalayan Spiti Valley

Tucked away in the more secluded regions of Himachal Pradesh, Spiti Valley is a photographer's dream come true. The Milky Way is incredibly beautiful to see in the high-altitude desert because of the pure skies and no light pollution. At an elevation of more than 14,000 feet, the little settlement of Kibber is especially well-known for its stargazing.

Ladakh's Nubra Valley

The Nubra Valley in Ladakh is another excellent spot for stargazing because of its bleak surroundings and clear heavens. The valley is a great place to see the stars because of its remote location and high altitude. The hilltop Diskit Monastery region is a favored spot for stargazers since it provides expansive views of the sky.

Gujarat's Rann of Kutch

Stargazing amid the wide, salt-encrusted plain of the Rann of Kutch is a bizarre experience. The white desert comes alive of cultural celebrations during the Rann Utsav, but the night sky is the real star of the show. You can see the stars shining off the white salt flats without any interruptions when you are away from the festival lights.

Karnataka's Coorg

In addition to being famous for their coffee plantations, the verdant hills of Coorg in the Western Ghats provide breathtaking vistas of the night sky. Coorg's bright skies and foggy settings provide a wonderful stargazing experience away from the bustle of the city. The tallest peak in Coorg, Tadiandamol, offers a unique experience where you may feel almost approach the stars.

Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

In addition to being beautiful during the day, the golden sands of Jaisalmer's Thar Desert provide for a fantastic place to see the stars at night. The Sam Sand Dunes, which are roughly 40 km outside the city, provide a quiet, dark space for stargazing.

Whether you're a beginner or expert astronomer, these places in India provide an amazing opportunity to make a connection with the universe. Bring your telescope, travel to these isolated spots, and watch the cosmos come to life.