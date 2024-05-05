Give Your Home A Makeover With These Refreshing Home Décor Trends

It’s that time of the year when summer air fills spaces only to bring that much-awaited freshness and joy to your home accents. It also allows rejuvenating your living areas with captivating décor ideas. From intricately crafted wood furniture to hammered metal accents, it’s a perfect time to elevate your home décor with treasures that not only add beauty but also promote sustainability.

With the onset of summer, it is time to upgrade your home with some décor essentials that are perfect to give your living space a makeover. Aartee Roy, Business Head of Home & Lifestyle at Fabindia, shares trending home décor ideas. This season let your home be a reflection of your vibrant personality and zest for life!

Hand-Block Prints for the Win

Especially handcrafted for summer, Sanganeri, Bagru and Dabuhand-block printed home linens are perfect to enhance your space – from traditional flower motifs to clever mixes of geometric patterns these prints are a beauty one can’t miss. Made with a Chhipa technique crafts are not only a testament to artisanal craftmanship but also an eco-conscious choice. One can enjoy the simplicity of summer with these prints in a plethora of products from bed linens to table runners, to curtains, quilts, and other home décor accents!

Soulful Ceramics

In the ever-evolving world of design, the timeless charm of Ceramics never leaves the centre stage – seamlessly bridging the gap between classic aesthetics and contemporary tastes. The vibrant hand-painted tableware lends itself perfectly to Pinterest-worthy setups in absolutely no time.

Brass Accents

Sophisticated and unique pieces are a must for your interiors – these brass accents continue to make them a highly sought-after choice. Their inherent versatility effortlessly infuses a space with a touch of timeless elegance, seamlessly blending into both traditional and contemporary design environments.

Rustic Wood Charm

From aesthetically perfect armchairs to cabinets and a chest of drawers their offbeat appearance transcends rustic yet modern charm that alures artisanal craftsmanship and sustainability. Refreshing that age-old glory, these sturdy and durable masterpieces can instantly elevate any living space.

Serene Green

While outdoor gardens are always an ideal haven to relax and unwind, it's a luxury that only few of us can dream of in our space-starved cities and apartments. Indoor plants are a perfect antidote for escaping the scorching summer temperatures providing a quick-fix solution to updating your home interiors.



