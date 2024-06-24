Heatwave Alert: Follow These Measures to Protect Yourself

India has witnessed the most heatwave days this year with temperatures soaring up to 50 degree Celsius. Even the minimum temperature has reached a new height when it touched 37 degree Celsius in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was the highest ever-night time temperature recorded since 1969. India has also reported the most number of heatwave deaths in 2024.

It is very necessary to save yourself from the ongoing heatwave. Here are the following measures to protect yourself from the sun.

Stay Hydrated

It is necessary to keep yourself hydrated during this summer. Drink plenty of fluids, water, electrolyte-rich beverages, to prevent dehydration. Make sure to eat hydrating fruits like watermelon, mango, papaya and more. Always carry water with you while traveling.

Apart from taking these you also need to avoid the excessive consumption of caffeinated or alcoholic beverages.

Be In The Shade

It is better to stay at home or in your office during the peak sun hours, especially between 12.00 noon to 3.00 PM. If you happen to be outside, seek shade wherever possible, find air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, libraries, or community centres.

Dress The Right Way

Whenever you go out make sure you have the right outfit to protect you from the sun. Basically, wear light-weight, loose-fitting clothing which is breathable. Avoid dark colours because they absorb the sun's rays.

Use Sun Protection

Don’t only use sunscreen but also wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses to protect yourself from harmful UV rays. Sunburn not only damages your skin but can increase the risk of heat-related illness.

Know The Symptoms of Heat Related Illness

Be aware about the symptoms of heat-related illness such as excessive sweating, dizziness, nausea, rapid heartbeat, confusion and fainting. Seek medical assistance immediately if you or someone else exhibits these symptoms.

By following these steps you can protect yourself and others from the heatwave.