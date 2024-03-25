Holi 2024: After Festival Snack Time Recipes

Here are some easy and quick recipes you can make at home for your family, friends, and guests for snack time after the festival fun to crave and satisfy your hunger needs. Here are some recipes shared by Head Chef Rajesh Thapliyal to have a wonderful celebration.

Aloo-Pyaaz Bhajiya

Ingredients:

1 cup chickpea flour (besan) 1/2 cup rice flour 1 medium-sized potato, thinly sliced 1 medium-sized onion, thinly sliced 1 green chilli, finely chopped 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder 1 teaspoon red chilli powder 1 teaspoon cumin seeds Salt to taste Water as needed Oil for frying

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin seeds, and salt. Gradually add water to the dry ingredients to make a smooth batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Add the sliced potatoes, onions, and green chilli to the batter. Mix well to coat the vegetables evenly. Heat oil in a deep frying pan or kadhai over medium heat.

Once the oil is hot, carefully drop spoonfuls of the batter into the oil. Fry the bhajiyas in batches until they turn golden brown and crispy. Remove the bhajiyas using a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to drain excess oil.

Serve the Holi special bhajiyas hot with your favourite chutney or sauce and enjoy it with special thandai or cold drinks.



Dhokla

Ingredients:

1 cup of besan (gram flour) 1/2 cup of suji (semolina) 1/2 cup of yogurt 1 teaspoon of ginger-green chili paste Salt to taste 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder 1 teaspoon of baking soda 1 tablespoon of oil 1 teaspoon of mustard seeds Few curry leaves Some chopped coriander leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix besan, suji, yogurt, ginger-green chili paste, salt, and turmeric powder to form a smooth batter. Add water if needed to achieve a pouring consistency. Let the batter rest for about 15-20 minutes. Grease a dhokla steamer tray or any other flat-bottomed vessel. In a separate small bowl, mix baking soda with a little water and add it to the batter. Mix gently. Pour the batter into the greased tray and steam it for around 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

Once done, let it cool slightly. Cut the dhokla into small square pieces. In a small pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds. Once they start spluttering, add curry leaves and pour this tempering over the dhokla. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve with green chutney or tamarind chutney.

Mix-Veg Bhajiya

Instructions:

1 cup chickpea flour (besan) 1/4 cup rice flour 1 onion, thinly sliced 1 potato, thinly sliced 1/2 cup cauliflower florets 1/2 cup spinach leaves 1/2 cup carrots, thinly sliced 1/2 cup green beans, chopped 1/2 tsp turmeric powder 1 tsp red chili powder 1 tsp cumin seeds Salt to taste Water as needed Oil for deep frying 1/2 tsp garam masala (optional) 1/2 tsp chaat masala (optional) 1/2 tsp amchur powder (optional)

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine chickpea flour, rice flour, turmeric powder, red chili powder, cumin seeds, salt, and optional spices if desired. Gradually add water to the dry ingredients and mix well to form a thick batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the vegetables. Add sliced onion, potato, cauliflower, spinach, carrots, and green beans to the batter. Mix well to coat the vegetables evenly.

Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat. Using a spoon or your hands, drop small portions of the vegetable batter into the hot oil. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding the pan. Fry the mixed veg bhajiyas until they turn golden brown and crispy. Use a slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and transfer them to a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil. Serve hot with tamarind chutney, mint chutney, or ketchup.