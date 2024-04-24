8 Easy Hacks For A Pinterest-Worthy Home This Summer

Bored of your home's decor and looking for easy tips to revamp your space to make it cute and camera-ready for those summer evening gatherings of friends and family? Then your search ends here. Manojkumar Sharma, founder of Ashnam - a Vasai-based artifacts manufacturing company - shares eight easy hacks for a Pinterest-worthy home. So let the summer fun begin!

Get Your Home Social Media Ready In Summer

Home is where the heart is and you would want to do up a space which has your heart. But don't worry, transformations need not be cumbersome. Manojkumar Sharma shares the following easy hacks for a lovely, quirky home that will not only impress your guests but also make great pictures for your social media feeds.

1. Buddha Bliss

Forget the boring side tables, it's time to innovate. "Pick a small wooden table with ornate carvings, and place a cute smiling Buddha statue on top. You can place an eclectic mix of figurines around it, which will add to the quirk and charm of the space and make it camera-worthy," shares Sharma.

2. Balcony Boutique

While we crave balconies while buying and renting a house, when we start living in them, the balconies start getting neglected. It's time to change that. Sharma says, "Turn your neglected balcony into a summer oasis. Clean the windows and get rid of any foliage that's blocking them so that maximum sunshine can pour in. Pick attractive planters for your favourite plants and place them in a way that they create a beautiful green background with a lot of natural light." Can there be any better selfie corner?

3. Create Cosy Corners

Everyone loves a nook and you should create such a cosy space in your home. "Select a space and dedicate it for a comfortable armchair and place a side table with a reading lamp. Add some throw pillows and a plush rug for an instant cosy feel. You can add a low coffee table and decorate it with interesting pieces like owls, Buddhas, etc. String fairy lights across the ceiling to create a magical night ambience," says Sharma. He adds that a small bistro set can be perfect for morning coffee dates or evening chats.

4. A Dash Of Illusion

A dull hallway in the house? Liven it up with a touch of illusion. Sharma says, "Hang a series of mismatched gold, bronze, and silver-plated home decors facing each other. Paint your walls in light colours like white, pastels, or calming blues and greens. This creates a sense of expanded space and adds a touch of elegance."

5. It's All About Texture and Layering

This trick adds depth and visual interest, says Sharma. Pick up chunky knit throws and place them on couches, keep woven baskets for storage, and place smooth ceramics or metal accents on shelves.

6. Wall Of Wonder

If there is a bare wall, you can transform it into a conversation starter. "Framed botanical prints can be combined with geometric gold-plated wall art decor hangings. Add a dash of whimsy by introducing a dream catcher decorated with colourful feathers and beads. Adorn the space with fresh flowers, leafy plants, or a summer-themed flow feel," says Sharma.

7. Figurine Fiesta

Transform your space with a playful display of different types of figurines. "Include a miniature silver elephant for good luck, a set of nesting dolls depicting a family of pandas for a touch of quaintness, and a quirky ceramic teapot shaped like a cat for some personality," Sharma advises.

8. The Finishing Touches

A tiny shelf showcasing a collection of mismatched teacups in vintage floral patterns, light-scented candles or diffuse essential oils with invigorating scents like citrus or lemongrass - small additions like these can go a long way in transforming your home.

As Sharma points out, some simple transformations will ensure that your home turns into a serene haven for your summer dos. Invite, gather and click some amazing pictures for social media feeds. It's important to note that a home should reflect your style, so personalisation is key.



(Images by Freepik)