Choosing Wooden Furniture For Home? How To Pick Eco-Friendly Pieces And Tips On Style And Maintenance

Wooden furniture lends a classic touch to your home decor and these are items that stand the test of time. It is essential to opt for beautiful, long-lasting pieces that are good both for the purpose of decoration as well as for common use. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture, and Ashish Aggarwal, MD, Indo Innovations, share with Zee News Digital the right kind of furniture that should be used, cleaning dos and don'ts and more.

Types Of Wooden Furniture For Home

Raghunandan Saraf shares that depending on the space, different kinds of furniture and different kinds of wood can be used. "For instance, solid Sheesham wood furniture works well for the indoor space. Wooden furniture items like home bars, benches, chest of drawers, and sideboards work well for the living room. For the bedroom, pieces like dressers, beds, bedside tables, and desks work wonders," says Saraf.

Taking Care Of Wooden Furniture - Dos And Don'ts

Saraf shares the following points about furniture cleaning:

Regular Cleaning: It is important to dust your furniture with a soft cloth so that dust and dirt do not build up. Also, avoid the usage of abrasive materials that can scratch the surface.

Avoid Direct Sun Exposure: Avoid direct exposure to sunlight as that can fade and damage the finish of the furniture.

Avoid Overloading: Be careful of the weight and avoid overloading drawers, and tabletops, in order to prevent any structural damage.

Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Furniture

Sustainable furniture is growing at an unstoppable rate, capturing the attention of people all over the world, shares Ashish Aggarwal. He adds, "This revolution profoundly alters the interior design environment and includes everything from innovative ideas to eco-friendly materials. Today's eco-friendly furniture seamlessly combines beauty and usefulness while keeping a firm commitment to the environment. It maintains its aesthetic appeal while adhering to the ideals of waste reduction, the use of renewable resources, and a reduced carbon footprint."

Aggarwal further states, "The idea of consumable furniture is challenged by eco-friendly furniture, which is made to have as little influence on the environment as possible. We can greatly lower the demand for new furniture and conserve priceless raw materials and energy resources by investing in high-quality, long-lasting, sustainable pieces."

Aggarwal says that it's important to utilise products that are recyclable and sustainable. "It's crucial to look for environmentally friendly solutions when purchasing new furniture. Verifying certifications is one of the greatest ways to achieve this. Assuring that wood was derived from sustainably managed forests that took into account social, economic, and environmental implications requires certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) or Rainforest Alliance. Select natural fibres or organic cotton that has been sustainably harvested."