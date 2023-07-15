trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636023
NewsHome & Kitchen
HOME DECOR IDEAS

Easy Home Decor Ideas: 6 Affordable Ways You Can Newness To Your House

Considering doing some budget-friendly home decor? Here are some expert and inexpensive tips on how to upgrade your home without depleting your bank account.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Easy Home Decor Ideas: 6 Affordable Ways You Can Newness To Your House The mood of the bedroom may be drastically altered by a new bed cover or comforter

Home decor ideas: Now and then, we experience the familiar sensation that our house no longer exudes an air of newness. This prompts the majority of us to renovate our space by repainting the interior walls, buying new fixtures, or altering the colour scheme entirely, but carrying out such significant changes is both expensive and difficult. 

Fortunately, there are many more affordable methods to improve the appearance and atmosphere of your house.

After a long day at work, we go home seeking peace of mind and comfort. If the furnishings are done with care and aesthetics, the house appears even more comfortable and has a more relaxing effect on a tired mind.

cre Trending Stories

Here are a few ideas for low-cost home decor.

Plants

Adding plants is the best way to make your house seem better. The areca palm, snake palm, and money plant are all fantastic low-maintenance options.

Wall art

Invest in some interesting wall art, an old wall clock, a variety of picture frames, and some vinyl stickers to give your home's boring walls some life. The only thing you require to improve your house décor is this low-cost decorating idea.

Give a new look to your bedroom

The mood of the bedroom may be drastically altered by a new bed cover or comforter. You may decorate it with fairy lights; the effects will shock you. Use translucent curtains placed between light-colored drapes to enhance the room's richness.

Also Read: Vastu Tips: What Is The Right Direction For Crystal Tortoise To Attract Luck

Throw pillows and cushions

Throw pillows and cushions are a simple way to add cosiness and warmth to a space without making many changes or giving it much consideration. Use decorative pillows or cushions in a range of hues to add colour and pattern to the area. 

Make your window panes more eye-catchy

The area that surround the windows, yet, is the part of the house that requires your attention the most. Simple adjustments may include adding a bit of greenery or painting the window panes in different colours to make them stand out. 

Also Read: 6 Easy Steps to Transform Your Balcony into a Cozy Haven

Lighten up your home

Installing new lighting is a great way to upgrade your house. You only need to find some cute lamps or fairy lights to get started.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded