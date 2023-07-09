Vastu Tips: What Is The Right Direction For Crystal Tortoise To Attract Luck

Due to its potential attributes, people hold the Crystal Tortoise in water in high respect as one of the most popular Feng Shui and Vastu remedies. A major emblem that stands for lifespan, security, and stability is also connected to the crystal tortoise. The element of water, which is seen as a sign of riches and good fortune, is said to be connected to it.

According to Vastu, placing a crystal tortoise in the northern direction or part of your house or workplace can improve these aspects of your life.

The usage of crystals and symbolic objects like a crystal tortoise to produce good energies in their surrounds is frequently included into alternative methods and new ideas and concepts that are incorporated into Vastu Shastra's principles. The tortoise's fondness for water is said to promote peace and balance.



Where to place crystal tortoise?

Here are a few reasons why it is important to keep in mind the placement of a crystal tortoise:

Crystal tortoise direction at home

Take into account the following guidelines while choosing the best direction for the crystal tortoise face in your home. While facing the South offers fame and recognition, facing the East promotes health and strength. North encourages job success, whereas West draws youngsters who are creative and need protection. Select a path that corresponds to your individual aims and objectives.

Crystal Tortoise direction at Office

The crystal tortoise is typically positioned such that it faces the office door or main entrance. It is considered that being at the right place at the right time will bring possibilities and abundance to the job. The crystal turtle represents a defender, fending off evil spirits and fostering harmony by standing in front of the door.

Crystal Tortoise direction at shop/ business

In a shop or business, keep a Crystal Tortoise facing north or southeast. The crystal turtle pointing northward stands for employment and opportunity, while the one pointing southeastward is for prosperity and abundance.

These directions appear to offer luck, economic growth, and business fulfilment when the Crystal Tortoise is placed there. It's crucial to place the turtle towards the interior of the store or establishment to represent protection from financial instability and protection of riches.

The Crystal Tortoise's positive energy and efficacy in fostering company success are further increased by keeping it clean and well-maintained.

Benefits of Crystal Tortoise

According to many cultures, especially in Feng Shui practises, keeping a crystal tortoise at home, in the living room, or in an office area may have a number of advantages.

Positive Energy - uplifting the mood, contributing to a more peaceful and calmer environment.

Wealth and Prosperity - attracts abundance and financial success.

Protection and Security- attracts wealth and prosperity, making it associated with abundance and financial success.

Academic Success for Students- enhances academic performance and concentration, promoting a focused and studious mindset.

Emotional Support- brings emotional stability and support, reducing stress, anxiety, and negative emotions.

Decorative Element- crystal tortoises can serve as beautiful decorative pieces.

Vastu Shastra places a lot of emphasis on how the crystal tortoise is positioned in homes and workplaces, reasoning that doing so offers several advantages for individuals who own one. Consulting with Vastu experts can give valuable knowledge and assist in the establishment of a more balanced and harmonious environment.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)