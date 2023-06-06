How To Create A Nature-Inspired Living Room

In a fast-paced, stressful world, our homes are like a safe haven where we can slow down and relax at the end of the day. At a time when the hustle culture has become a norm, often nature provides us with peace of mind - for some, it can be the mountains, for others the sea, while some may find solace in jungles. "Nature immediately has that effect where it puts us into a state of absolute zen," says Vipul Pirgal and Divyansh Sanklecha, Founders of Curio Casa. But not always do we have the time to jet off on a holiday. "So here are some ways you can create a beautiful paradise in your living room, one you can experience every day without having to leave the comforts of your home," adds Vipul and Divyash.

Home Decor Tips: Bring Nature To Your Living Room

Vipul Pirgal and Divyansh Sanklecha list out some tips to create a nature-inspired living space.

Go Green: Plants Can Lift Homes

Vipul and Divyansh say, "The most effortless way to bring an aura of nature into your space is through the addition of plants in your surroundings. With the variety of stunning planters available today, there is something for everyone. If you are someone that is drawn towards classic styles or someone with edgy novel designs, the choices are endless. Bring in vases that match your style and vibe, and fill them with some vibrant green plants, creepers et al, and you are set. This will not only add charm and beauty to your space but will also add freshness, quite literally given all the oxygen in the atmosphere."

Add Pieces With Natural Elements

Adding pieces that are made with natural elements such as stone, ceramics, wood, pebbles, bamboo et al, is another way to bring a little piece of nature into your space. These pieces will stand the test of time, remaining timeless for ages to come, plus will also bring in a factor of sustainability with them, which is always appreciated.

Add Animal Curios

When we think of animals we cannot separate them from nature, they are a very integral essence of nature itself, share Vipul and Divyansh. "It may not always be possible to have animals in our homes, what is possible though is to add animal curios into our space. Decor pieces inspired by animals that stand out, are fun and yet absolutely adorable. Believe us when we say, these pieces will manage to instantly lift up your spirits and bring a sense of joy to your being," the duo adds.

Include Nature-Themed Upholstery

Upholstery is another aspect that you can experiment with. Cushion covers with palm leaves, ocean paintings, and pretty birds, are all ways you can add elements of nature into your space, but at the same time also take your decor styling a notch up, say Vipul and Divyansh.