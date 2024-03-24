Holi-Proof Your Home: 8 Tips To Keep Your Furniture Safe From Stains And Spills

Holi is here, and it's time to take out your gulaal, have your pichkaris, and be ready for a magnificent blossoming of colour! Before you make crazy wet fun of your friends and family at your house party with gulal smearing lets remember the interiors of our house especially the furniture pieces. For people invest a great deal in good furniture and decor, and such acrylic hues and water-filled festivities can be a real headache.

“Even with the festival of colour and joyous there is also a protective approach which should not be neglected, whether health or investment. Through simple steps on the Holi eve itself, you can participate in the festive mood without hurting your pocket and home”, Mr Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO of Saraf Furniture says while emphasising on the significance of planning Holi parties at home.

8 Preventive Measures To Safeguard Your Home From Colours

1. Cover and Conceal: Get good covers or sheets for your wooden furniture and use them to place covers on every piece of furniture. This offers a flip-side and the advantage of giving your products a protective layer against unsatisfactory splashes as well as emergency spills.

Tejpal Singh Shekhawat, Founder and CEO of Kalyanam Furniture, suggests that "Purchasing covering materials porous enough so that they won't retain moisture would also be perfect because damp areas can affect your furniture by warping it or changing its colour."

2. Strategic Placement: Change your living room design a little bit so that you can move some pieces of your furniture out of the main path, or from the places where your pet can spill water. As a matter of safety, it is even better to keep the smaller items in a secure room or closet on the night of the party.

3. Seal and Varnish: Varnish and seal your wooden furniture properly. This will help ensure they're protected from the elements. Much like a protective shield, regular maintenance functions not just to maintain its present looks but also to prevent stains and moisture.

4. Cleaning and Restoration: Despite all the precautions we take, mishaps do happen. Worry not, for a whole range of efficient methods are there to restore your woodwork to its original look.

5. Act Swiftly: It truly matters that the time I have is the most essential when dealing with spills or stains. Immediately dab the spot with the piece of fabric that is free of brightness and moisture, to absorb any remaining stain or colour.

6. Gentle Cleaning: Make a gentle solution using warm water with only a few drops of dishwasher. Cover the section which has been stained with a soft damp cloth, to avoid flooding the wood.

7. Natural Remedies: For tenacious stains throw baking soda and lemon juice into the mix. This mix with mild abrasives can help take off stains easily without spoiling the natural look of the wood."

8. Professional Assistance: For worse cases, or deep damage, and stains, consider consulting with a trained, and original, furniture restoration company as your best bet.

Nidhi Aggarwal, the Founder of SpaceMantra points out, "The furniture made from wood not only is a one-time investment but also shows off a person's taste and way of living in the best possible way. Preserving these furniture sets during the Holi period would be the illustration of your most preferred valuations of these dear things to you”.