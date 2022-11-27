topStoriesenglish
BUDGET FRIENDLY IDEAS FOR HOME DECOR

Home decor: The most affordable and coolest ideas to liven up your house overnight

The majority of us want to decorate our homes to make them Instagram-worthy. However, the idea of investing all the time, energy, and money in it might be very worrisome. Here are some cool, budget-friendly home decor ideas to revamp your space. Keep reading.

Nov 27, 2022

Home decor ideas: A good design hack may transform your house in a matter of minutes, but a simple, low-cost one might alter the way you decorate altogether. Decorating your home one room at a time is the most sensible approach. You won't experience overload that way. Your pocket won't be burdened by it either.

Let's go room by room and see how you can decorate your entire house without emptying your pockets.

1. Living room- Statement wall

By painting an empty wall a striking colour or hanging some patterned wallpaper on it, you may make it the centre of attention in your living room.

2. Bedroom- Floating shelves

A tilted wall becomes a storage-friendly area with the addition of a carefully positioned floating shelf. Simply add a few floating shelves to create your own vertical storage system.

3. Kitchen- Hanging rail

You can arrange a lot of spaces and free up counter space with hanging rail systems that mount easily to your wall. Ladles, small pots, and pans can be stacked on these rails.

4. Dining room- Light fixtures

A beautiful lighting fixture, much like a sputnik-style chandelier, gives a gloomy dining area a hint of drama and sophistication.

5. Bathroom- Fun accessories

Include some interesting (but storage-savvy) accessories, like toy dinosaur that doubles as a toilet paper holder or thanos's gauntlet as a ring holder.

