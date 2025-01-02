Home Design Tips For 2025: Four Easy Hacks To Give Your Private Space A Makeover In New Year

A new year is upon us and as we make new resolutions and look ahead with fresh hope, it's important to give your homes a new touch. Your home is your private sanctuary, where you return after a hard day's work, your private space where you recharge, rejuvenate and spend time with family. Aashita Chadha, Co-founder, The KariGhars, says, "New year calls for new beginnings. And what better than making little changes in your home because that is the place where you end up spending most of your time." She adds, "A home that oozes elegance and luxury and reflects your refined taste always gives off inviting vibes where friends and family love to spend time together. It should be your haven where you can relax, unwind and create precious memories with your family. So, as the year comes to an end, make some small and big changes in your home to re-energise it with new vigour."

Doing Up Your Home In New Year: Easy Tips

Aashita Chadha shares some easy tips to give your home a makeover in the new year.

1. Light Up Right

Start with the lights. Chadha says, "While you can add some aromatic candles to immediately amp up the festive feel that new year brings with it, you can layer the lights of your home to create a unique impact. After all, lighting isn’t just about brightness but about how it makes you feel. Use ambient, accent and task light along with skylights to create a unique mood that highlights your style. The warm light of the ceiling lights, along with the spotlight on different décor can bring a simple room to life in no time at all. Such versatile light is easy to install and will become a design that works every moment."

2. Room Shades: 'Embrace Self-expression Through Colours'

Coming to your bedrooms and guest rooms, you must have often been told that using light colours in the room can make a small space appear bigger. "However, make a bold choice with dark, dramatic and inviting tones. If white is your favourite when it comes to interiors, then add some undertones of pink to create warmth or yellow for a cheerful lift. Bold patterns in designs, cushion covers, bed covers and décor items can help you create the exact look that you want. Embrace self-expression through colours and see how your world changes with a simple play of colours," says Chadha.

3. Amp Up Your Balcony

You can also create simple changes in your balcony as it is a personal retreat and not just a space. Chada shares, "Blend nature with design, add some planters and begin your mornings with the peace that you find in this green haven that you create. If you have ample space in your balcony or terrace you can create mini waterfalls, a bar, add a swing and some furniture, thus making it the perfect party place or a favourite space to unwind in the evenings."

4. A Dash Of Modernity With Traditional Architecture For Your Pooja Room

This new year you can also choose to change your pooja room and with bespoke luxury interiors, you can easily create a serene and divine temple, right inside your home. "Blend modernity with traditional architecture and transform your interiors with divine opulence. You can choose to have an all-white prayer area or add traditional elements like brass diya, brass door and other details. Thus, let your home radiate tranquillity and grace, something that you should experience as you step into your home," says Chadha.

As Chadha points out, adding a few home décor items can be easily done. However, if you want to add more detailed designs to your home, hire a professional interior designer who will understand your taste and deliver accordingly while keeping the changing trends in mind.