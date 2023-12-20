How Rugs Can Create The Perfect Ambiance In Your Home - Expert Explains

Colors can greatly impact the ambiance of the room as colors play a very big role in home decor. Selecting the appropriate colors for the home interiors can be a major tool in creating a new energy for the space and the best way to incorporate the colors is to add a statement piece like a rug or a carpet.

Rugs and carpets are some of the most versatile and transformative pieces of accessories for your home. While picking rugs, it is important to consider that different colors evoke different sentiments and moods, so it is critical to understand the impact of each color when selecting your carpet.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Director of Jaipur Rugs shares how rugs can create the perfect ambiance in your home.

Also read: Winter Skincare: 5 Tips For Healthy, Nourished Skin

Warm Colors: Warm colors can also be known as happy colors, such as orange, red, and yellow they help to stimulate the feeling of happiness, warmth, and comfort. Rustic orange color can infuse a room with a hospitable and joyful sense, while lively yellows can create a sense of happiness. If red is incorporated into the living room it gives a sense of intimacy and makes it the perfect space for gathering moreover warm colors are very suitable for the winter season.

Cool Colors: Calming, soothing, and peaceful colors are the cool colors, like green, blue, and purple, they evoke a sense of security, and safety and act as a calming character. Rugs in these colors in the bedroom or children’s room encourage balance, peace, and harmony which also brings in a sense of safety.

Active Colors: For playrooms, studios, workspaces, or a space that requires creativity and energy, active colors like hot pink, and electric blue. Bright yellow will create a space for imagination, and liveliness and help you in maximizing your creative imagination.

The Neutrals: Timeless neutrals such as beige, cream, white, and greys are versatile colors that possess timeless elegance. A beige rug with geometric patterns or abstract design gives the space character and a professional and soothing ambiance. The neutral color is very easy to pair with other colors are versatile and allows other décor pieces to stand out.

Textures: Along with varied colors one can also use different textures to add profundity to the room. A high-pile rug can add a touch of luxury, warmth, and comfort, while a flat-weave rug can provide a more relaxed friendly, and casual ambiance

“In addition to colors, the size and pattern of rugs also play a significant role in creating the desired ambiance. For example, a large rug can visually expand a space and make it feel more open, while small rugs can create a cozy and intimate atmosphere,” Chaudhary mentioned.

Finally, the power of colors in rugs lies in their ability to transform a space and set the chosen ambiance by handpicking the rugs that align with the intended mood and style, one can create a home that not only looks beautiful but also feels welcoming and harmonious, Chaudhary said.