How To Choose The Right Interior Paint For Your Home- Color Schemes You'll Love, Expert Recommendations

Things to do when buying a new house: The colour that a person likes is one of the most distinct characteristics of their personality. Many individuals discover that selecting a colour scheme is both the most crucial and the most challenging step in decorating their homes. The "vibe" of colour is referred to as "colour psychology."

The physical and psychological impacts of colour can be simple or significant. Your house will surely appear and feel different after being completely repainted.

Your life can be changed by a wonderful home. Colours can instantly make a dull setting interesting, but choosing the right palette can be difficult. You can narrow down the best colour palette for your home with the help of this article.

Charu Gupta is the Director at the L’ Institute De Dessins (LIDD) in Delhi and is an established Interior Designer. In conversation with Zee News digital, Ms Charu shares tips on how to choose the right colour scheme for your home.

1. Choose a colour that will go well with your surroundings

A good rule of thumb is to remember the colour wheel, and the primary colours in school - red, yellow and blue. Any of these when combined will produce a secondary colour (i.e., purple, orange).

When two colours are close to one another on the colour wheel, like blue and purple, they are similar to one another and help one colour stand out more.

Green and red, which are on opposite sides of the colour wheel, are complementary colours that play well together.

2. Shades are either pure, vibrant, shaded or muted

When a room is small, neutral hues provide beauty and versatility. They don't need to be pure white or beige; by adding colours in their tones to the ceiling, dado, accent wall, and other elements, you can transform a basic living room into a stylish one. You might also play with gold, bolder colours, or chocolate-brown shades.

3. Neutral colours allow you more flexibility in quickly changing the feel of a room

Keep in mind that the space will appear more spacious if you choose a lighter colour. Although cool colours have warm complementary colours, warm colours have cool complementary colours. By utilising softer variations of red or yellow, such as pink, peach, or buttery yellow, you can change the intensity of those hues' warmth.

4. You can use a monochromatic approach

Selecting a variety of shades of blue for subtle colour that tends to be soothing. Soft colours like blues, lavenders, pinks, and gentle yellows are excellent options for creating a romantic atmosphere of peace and relaxation in a space. Lighter hues of cold or warm colours are best if you want a peaceful atmosphere in your bedroom.

5. Colors such as sage can turn a kitchen quickly into one of a comfort zone

A kitchen's buttery yellow hues will contribute to the warm sensation that baked goods create. By painting one wall a darker colour, a huge room will appear smaller. In the same colour scheme, you can visually enlarge a space by painting the walls a darker shade and also the woodwork a lighter one.

Use two distinct tones of the same colour in a room with moulding that is midway between the ceiling and the floor for a stunning visual contrast. Use darker, complimentary colours to draw attention to outstanding features.

6. Add splashes of colour in the room with a throw blanket, a pillow or a vase

Don't stick to the outdated principle of one texture and one shade. The impact that simply adjusting textures and colours can have on space may pleasantly surprise you. To balance out the room's dull grey tones, add pops of colour with a vase, cushion, or rug.

PRO TIP

- Before you begin painting, fix any dents, slits, rusting, broken door hinges, breakage, and damaged window sills.

- Choose colours after considering how they seem during the day and at night.