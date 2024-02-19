Interior Decor Tips That Spell Romance: How A Pretty Home Can Add To Your Date Night Experience

Lovers have eyes only for each other, but a beautiful surroundings can only add spice to romance. Whether you're planning a cosy evening for two or a small gathering with loved ones, infusing your interiors with a touch of romance can create a magical ambience. "From intimate seating arrangements that encourage connection to candlelit auras that breathe life into rooms, every detail is thoughtfully curated to evoke the spirit of love," Ar. Amit Goswamy and Ar. Ruby Goswamy, Founders and Principal Architects at Design Square Architects share. The two share interior design tips, offering creative and sophisticated ways to romantically enhance your space.

Luxurious Fabrics For That Dash Of Romance

The interiors can be upgraded to exude a romantic vibe through luxurious fabrics that invite touch and sensory pleasure. “Incorporating velvet, silk, and faux fur, carefully chosen for their sumptuous textures, invite tactile pleasure, elevating the aura to a tone of opulence. These luxe fabrics stimulate the sense of touch and contribute to the overall visual and emotional allure of the room. Further, drapery can also add a sense of drama to the interiors. Opting for curtains in deep colours further can complement your overall decor,” says Ruby.

Flower Power: Decor That Spells Romance

There is nothing quite as romantic as including flowers and floral wallpapers in curating an intimate atmosphere. The flowers and decor elements become a poetic expression of affection, redefining any space into a cosy retreat. “Opting for wallpapers adorned with delicate blooms, infuse spaces with an air of timeless romance. Choosing soft, pastel colour palettes can create a soothing ambience, and complement with lush floral arrangements for an added touch of freshness. Additionally, heart-shaped pillows or small gifts can evoke a sense of intimacy”, adds Amit.



