Kid-Friendly Homes: Safe Furniture Options For Family With Children

Choosing furniture for adults is often a simple task - high quality and attractive are usually the main considerations. However, when it comes to selecting furniture for children, it can be overwhelming for first-time parents who must consider numerous factors beyond just cuteness and playfulness. It's important to keep in mind that the home environment and furniture play a crucial role in a child's safety and development. If you find it challenging to choose the right furniture for your kids, our team is here to help.

We've put together a list of tried and true ideas to help you select cozy and safe kids' furniture. Keep reading for more!

Safety Is Your Priority



As parents, safety is always a top priorityfor our children. While many may think of getting the best nanny cam for surveillance, it is equally important to invest in safe kids' furniture. Pediatrics, the official journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics, reports numerous child traumas annually involving cribs, playpens, cots, and other furniture. With this in mind, it is crucial to prioritize safety when creating a kid-friendly home.

What factors should be considered to ensure a safe and secure environment for our little ones?

When choosing furniture for a child's bedroom, it's important to prioritize safety and quality. Fragile or breakable materials should be avoided, as they can pose a risk to children. Metal furniture is also not recommended, as it can be too hard and inflexible. Instead, consider selecting furniture made of polished wood or durable, smooth plastic. Additionally, it's wise to choose furniture that has been certified and approved by a third-party for added peace of mind.

It is important to avoid furniture with sharp corners or edges in a playroom for children. These can be dangerous for little ones who may accidentally bump into them while playing. If you do have furniture with sharp edges, consider adding special "bumpers" to pad them and prevent injury.

When selecting furniture for kids, it is important to prioritize safety. Furniture that is prone to slipping can be hazardous as it can lead to accidents. For instance, a table that is easily moved or pushed over should not be used to place hot drinks or food on it. Furthermore, it is important to avoid leaving a child in or on furniture that can easily fall over.

When purchasing painted furniture, it is essential to ensure that it is not toxic. To meet present-day safety standards, all modern kids' furniture must comply with quality certificates. As a responsible parent, it is important to prioritize your child's safety and only select furniture that meets these standards.

To prevent your child from falling when trying to reach toys or other belongings, it is recommended to select lower and wider furniture for storage. It is also important to anchor furniture such as wardrobes, bookcases, drawers, and dressers to prevent your child from accidentally pulling them down. Remember, safety should always be the top priority when selecting furniture for kids.

​Consider investing in multifunctional furniture for kids

Parents should ensure that their growing children have ample storage space to accommodate their numerous belongings. Installing multiple shelves, commodes, drawers, wardrobes, and under-bed drawers is a great way to achieve this. Children typically accumulate various items such as toys, clothes, books, games, art projects, and so on. Having sufficient storage space will motivate them to be more organized and keep their things tidy. Additionally, they will have enough space to play and learn.

Get Ready for a Mess

As a first-time parent, you may be surprised by your child's creativity. They love using paint, chalk, pencils, and felt-tip pens to create their masterpieces. However, this can result in a headache for you because you'll have to clean off their artwork from the furniture. To make things easier for you, choose varnished and easy-to-clean tables and chairs that can withstand frequent cleaning. This way, your little one can unleash their creative spirit without causing too much mess. In addition, consider getting a large chalkboard or wall-mounted easel for your child. This will provide them with plenty of space to express their creativity, and you can easily wipe the surface clean when they need a new canvas. This way, your child won't run out of space to create and you won't have to worry about cleaning up after them.

When selecting upholstery fabrics, it is important to choose one that can withstand stains and general wear and tear. For instance, Crypton, an engineered textile, is highly resistant to spills and stains. It is also antimicrobial and has a liquid barrier. Ultrasuede and microfiber are also great options for durability. Additionally, leather is an excellent material for easy cleaning and durability.

Invest in Durable Kids’ Furniture

It's amazing how quickly kids grow up, making it essential to think about investing in furniture that can last for years. Rather than constantly replacing furniture, consider purchasing larger, durable, classic pieces that can easily transition from childhood to the teenage years. Although this type of furniture may be more expensive, the investment is well worth it since it can last from the crib to the teen period. Overall, it's a smart choice to make.

Personalize your child's room

When decorating a room for your toddler, it's important to involve them in the process. Ask about their favorite cartoon heroes, colors, and shapes, and let them help choose and buy furniture. Even if you opt for classic furniture pieces, adding some fun and playful decor can make the room feel safe and cozy for your little one. This is especially important when transitioning your toddler from a crib to a big bed. If you're someone who is particular about home decor, you may want to ensure that the design of every room complements the overall theme of your home. For example, if your child loves Tom and Jerry, you could incorporate nautical-style furniture and accessories to go with the nature-inspired theme you have going on. It's important to personalize your child's room with things they like, but try not to stray too far from your home's overall theme.

We do hope our ideas will make your final choice easier!