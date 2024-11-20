Smart Storage Solutions: How To Optimise Space In Modern Homes

As people especially in urban areas increasingly live in apartments with limited space, coupled with a consumerism culture where every second person is buying more, storage concerns are what most face. However, it's not just space constraint. Aesthetics also play a role as many prefer the clean, clutter-free spacious look. While this can feel daunting, experts say "there are numerous ways to utilise and optimise space with a well-optimised interior design".

"In modern homes, storage solutions are integrated into the overall design of the home since the beginning of the project, rather than being an afterthought. This can include the use of built-in space for cabinetry, hidden storage areas, and multi-functional furniture pieces. The goal is to maximize storage without compromising the overall aesthetic of the space. Additionally, modern homes often incorporate open ﬂoor plans, which can be utilized to create a sense of spaciousness, while still providing ample storage options," says Sandeep Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Arkade Developers.

He adds that interior designers and furniture experts are constantly creating new and innovative storage solutions, from a well-designed play of drawers and shelves to cabinets, stools with storage, camouﬂaged cupboards, folding beds, and more. "But the question is whether this new surge is a result of playing with a lack of space or whether it belongs to the minimalistic aesthetic idea. Today, comfort takes precedence over all else. People are realising that the home is much more than just a four-walled shelter thus, a home must be equipped to provide the resident with the right comfort and luxury. With innovations and discoveries in design happening every day, urban lifestyles are evolving at an unprecedented pace," adds Jain.

Important Design Element For Increased Storage

Sandeep Jain shares tips for optimal storage solutions for modern homes:

1. Built-in units and designated storage spaces: Built-in cabinetry can provide ample storage space while also blending seamlessly with the overall design of the home. This can include kitchen cabinetry, built-in bookshelves, and wardrobes. Having a designated storage space is far more efﬁcient and useful than general store cupboards, where everything gets thrown in and nothing can be found. Today one has the option of modiﬁed utility room cupboards that accommodate laundry baskets, and provide a designated space for each element.

2. Multi-functional furniture: Furniture pieces that serve multiple purposes, such as ottomans with internal storage or beds with built-in drawers, can provide more options without taking up extra space.

3. Hidden storage: Incorporating hidden storage solutions, such as pull-out drawers or lift-up beds, can make the most of unused space and keep the overall design of the home uncluttered.

4. Open ﬂoor plans: Modern homes often feature open ﬂoor plans that create a sense of spaciousness, provide layout ﬂexibility, and improve property value, whilst also still providing ample storage options.

5. Wall-mounted storage: Wall-mounted storage options that include shelves, display racks, hooks, among other such elements can help to keep things off the ﬂoor and create more room for storing more items than usual.

6. Ensure Safety & Care for Children: A well-crafted storage unit in a child's room is adequate for storing all unwanted toys and accessories, also preventing the space from getting cramped.

7. Smart storage: Modern homes tend to incorporate smart storage solutions, such as smart closet organizers, etc. that help you to optimise your storage space and make it easier for you to access stored items.

"Making the most of the available space in the storage units, not only adds space but also accentuates the purpose of home furniture. However, sometimes discarding some items due to emotional attachment, or memories associated with it, can be difﬁcult. Thus, having dedicated storage options for the less frequently used items can help free up space for the frequently used ones. Implementing better organization techniques, such as using storage bins or containers, can help make it easier to access stored items and keep spaces clutter-free, whilst also creating a functional, clutter-free living space that is both aesthetically pleasing and practical," says Jain.