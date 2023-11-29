Rampant urbanisation and vanishing green covers thanks to the felling of trees have led to global warming that is affecting the earth's ecosystem significantly and often scarily. To prevent future catastrophes and preserve the fate of our children, sustainable living has become a necessity. Not just in terms of food and clothing, sustainable life is very much a requirement when you are doing up your home.

Shruti Sharma, Founder, Chini Mitti, which specialises in ceramic crockery, shares, "In the present age of global warming, it is crucial to embrace sustainable practices in our lifestyle to enhance our quality of life and play our part in creating a greener and more promising future. Lately, metropolitan areas are grappling with poor air quality, causing serious health problems; hence, embracing sustainable living not only enhances well-being but also fosters cleaner homes for healthy living."

Four Sustainable Home Decor Trends

Shruti Sharma shares that organic and sustainable design has gained a lot of traction lately and she lists a few tips to spruce up your abode with the latest sustainable trends:

Adding ceramics to kitchen and home spaces: Replacing the storage canisters, oil dispensers, and other kitchenware items with ceramics. "Also, one can look at placing ceramic miniature vases at the study or dining table and large-sized vases in the living area. With earthy hues and soothing aesthetics, ceramics can be a great addition to decking up home decor and kitchen areas," says Shruti.

Biophilic design - a hot trend: Biophilic design is an approach to architecture that attempts to connect those living in a building more closely to nature. With hybrid and work-from-home scenarios, people have lately started spending a significant amount of time at home. "Adding natural light and the effects of nature through plants and lush green creepers gives the right source of tranquillity and peace to one’s abode. Nature-inspired home styling helps reduce stress and anxiety and elevates positive vibes and calmness in the house," shares Shruti.

Opt for minimalistic design: People today are more inclined towards distinctive and contemplating modern aesthetics when choosing the right home accessories and wallpapers. "Minimal styling not only lights up the ambience with positive energy but also helps to avoid unnecessary wastage and clutter in the house, giving small spaces a neat and spacious feel," Shruti shares.

Switch to eco-conscious upholstery: With sustainable fashion gaining quite a popularity over half a decade and increasing environmental impact, people today are conscious while choosing fabrics for their abode and are avoiding fabrics that involve harmful chemicals, excessive water usage, and high carbon emissions, says Shruti. She adds, "A few fabrics that are increasingly popular today when choosing materials for curtains, blinds, rugs, chairs, etc., are - linen, organic cotton, hemp, Tencel, and recycled polyester."