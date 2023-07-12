Wellness At Home: Incorporating Health-Enhancing Features Into Bathroom Design For Complete Relaxation

Designing a house for wellness entails making areas that are beneficial to both mental and physical health. It includes everything from enhancing air quality to utilising materials, textures, colours, forms, and furniture arrangements that reduce tension and bring us closer to nature. Here, experts weigh in and provide tips on how individuals can foster wellness at home.

The foundation through the roof are only a few of the numerous factors to consider when building a new house; however, this list concentrates on simple, feasible changes you may make.

In today's fast-paced world, finding ways to enhance our well-being and promote a healthy lifestyle has become increasingly important. In homes, the space that often gets overlooked in this regard is the bathroom.



cre Trending Stories

However, with a thoughtful and intentional design approach, the bathroom can be transformed into a sanctuary of wellness.

In this article, expert architects and designers in the field recommend incorporating health-enhancing features into bathroom design to create a space that promotes relaxation, rejuvenation, and overall well-being.

Let's explore some key ideas that can turn your bathroom into a wellness retreat.

Minimalism is Key

Embracing serenity with sleek lines and minimalist design. The visual appeal of a bathroom plays a vital role in establishing a serene environment. To cultivate a calming ambience, opt for clean lines and minimalist design elements.

Hardesh Chawla, Principal of Essentia Environments suggests, “A minimalist design with well-defined lines helps create a sense of order and tranquility. Consider utilizing neutral colours such as soft beige, whites, or muted grey to establish a soothing atmosphere.”

“Choosing sleek fixtures with simple geometric forms in bath spaces helps in creating a clutter-free and peaceful bath experience”, he adds.

Also Read: Is It Safe To Use A Pillow For Your Baby? Everything You Need To Know To Keep Your Little One Safer

Efficient Designs

Elevating daily rituals with state-of-the-art showers. The bath fixtures also take center stage in elevating our daily rituals, as state-of-the-art showers bring a harmonious blend of innovation, style, and comfort to our bathrooms. Steam showers offer a myriad of health benefits, including improved circulation, detoxification, and stress relief. Amandeep Singh Anand, Director and Brand Strategist of FIMA explains, “Incorporating features like built-in seating, chromotherapy lighting, and aromatherapy dispensers enhance relaxation and rejuvenation.”

He also advocates, “Take your showering experience to new heights by seamlessly integrating outdoor showering options and technologically advanced fixtures, allowing you to embrace the serenity of nature while enjoying the benefits of innovative design."

Natural Materials and Textures

The choice of materials and textures greatly influences the wellness aspect of a bathroom. Natural materials such as wood, stone, and bamboo bring an organic and grounding element to the space. Ar. Sumit Dhawan, Founder and Principal Architect of Cityspace’ 82 Architects, suggests incorporating natural materials into bathroom furniture, flooring, and accessories.

He says, “Materials and finishes with tactile textures, such as plush rugs, natural wood/marble flooring, and textured wall surfaces, add a sense of comfort and luxury to your bathroom. Integrating private greens further enhances the bathing experience evoking a sense of tranquility.”

Also Read: Mental Health Tips: 6 Stress-Relieving Ways To Practice Self-Care Regularly

Enhance Comfort with Art

Art and décor can elevate the ambience of any space, including the bathroom. “Enhancing comfort and relaxation through art and décor is a key consideration. Consider hanging nature-inspired artwork or wallpaper to bring a touch of serenity and freshness to your bathroom. Soft lighting fixtures, scented candles, and soothing music further enhance the tranquil atmosphere”, Hardesh Chawla recommends.

Incorporating health-enhancing features into your bathroom design is an opportunity to create a haven of wellness within your home. So, transform your bathroom into a personal oasis where you can escape, unwind, and embrace the full potential of wellness at home.