Is It Safe To Use A Pillow For Your Baby? Everything You Need To Know To Keep Your Little One Safer

Baby pillows: You might feel the urge to give your baby a pillow to rest their head on since you, as an adult, use one to sleep (and presumably want to decorate your bed with throw pillows, too).

A soft, fluffy headrest could seem to be pleasant for your child to sit on. The fact is that your infant is unaware of what they are missing.

But when it comes to baby pillows, there are a few safety considerations you’ll need to keep in mind.



When can my baby sleep with a pillow?

Your baby can't sleep with a pillow until she's a toddler.

In actuality, though, newborns don't require pillows to sleep. Additionally, putting a cushion in your baby's cot might put them at risk.

The American Academy of Paediatrics advises against placing anything in your baby's crib when they are sleeping. That entails no toys, top sheets, cushions, cot bumpers or blankets.

According to the American Academy of Paediatrics' safe sleep recommendations, infants should sleep on a solid, flat surface devoid of cushions, blankets, and other soft materials until they are at least one year old.

The Dangers Of Baby Pillows

Placing a cushion in the crib raises the possibility that your child would overheat or unintentionally force their face into it, making it more difficult for them to breathe and raising the possibility that they will suffocate.

The danger of suffocation might grow even if a cushion may feel comfortable since a baby's face could rub up against it when she sleeps. Another factor that might increase the risk of SIDS is your infant overheating when curled up against a pillow.

Flat Head Syndrome

Worried about Flat Head Syndrome? Usually, baby pillows are marketed in the name of preventing flat head syndrome which is a false advertisement in reality.

When a newborn sleeps with his or her head rotated to the same side throughout the first few months of life, he or she develops flat head syndrome. This results in a flat area, either on one side or the rear of the head. Flathead syndrome is also known as positional plagiocephaly.

Tips to Prevent Flat Head Syndrome

- Tilt your baby's head to the opposite side while sleeping.

- Use a firm mattress for the baby's bed/crib without pillows.

- Avoid using bouncers or rockers throughout the day, as it could result in flat heads.

- Have them take more and more tummy time so that they learn to balance their neck and body weight over time.

