Hot Summer Days: The Ultimate Guide To Sweat-Proof Makeup

Summertime means sunshine, warm weather, and the inevitable battle against sweat and makeup meltdown. Whether you're headed to an outdoor wedding, a day at the beach, or just braving the sweltering commute, sweat-proof makeup is an absolute must. With the right products and techniques, you can achieve a sweat-proof, long-lasting look shared by Pravir Arora, Brand Custodian, Lakmē Academy Powered by Aptech that will withstand even the most intense summer days. Say goodbye to mascara raccoon eyes and patchy foundation - this ultimate guide has you covered.

Start with Skincare:

Begin your makeup routine by prepping your skin with the right skincare products. Opt for a lightweight moisturizer suitable for hot weather to avoid a greasy feel throughout the day. Don’t forget SPF- No summer makeup routine is complete without sun protection.

Prep With a Primer:

Primers are the unsung heroes of warm-weather makeup. Not only do they create a smooth canvas for your foundation, but they also help grip makeup to the skin, preventing it from sliding off your face. Look for water-based, oil-free primers that are specifically formulated for hot and humid conditions. Applying a thin, even layer will help your makeup last through even the sweatiest of days.

Lighten Up:

Heavy makeup is a recipe for disaster on hot summer days. Opt for lightweight formulas that allow your skin to breathe. Tinted moisturizers or BB creams provide coverage without feeling heavy, making them perfect for summer wear.

Choose the Right Foundation:

When selecting a foundation for hot weather, opt for lightweight formulas that are long-wearing and sweat-resistant. Matte foundations are excellent choices to minimize unwanted shine and keep you looking composed.

Set It and Forget It:

After applying your foundation, the key to locking in your base is to use a finely milled, translucent powder. Lightly dust it over your T-zone (forehead, nose, and chin) and any other areas prone to excess oil production. This will help absorb moisture and prevent your makeup from sliding off your face.

Waterproof Your Eye Makeup:

To prevent raccoon eyes and smudged liner, waterproof your eye makeup.

Look for waterproof mascaras, eyeliners, and eyeshadows specifically formulated to withstand sweat and humidity.

Lock in your lip color:

Nothing ruins a flawless summer look like feathered or faded lipstick. To keep your lip color in place, start with a lip liner that matches your lipstick shade, and fill in your entire lip area with it. This creates a long-wearing base for your lipstick to adhere to. Then, apply a long-wearing, transfer-proof lipstick formula, and finish with a dusting of translucent powder to set it in place.

Blot, Blot, Blot:

No matter how sweat-proof your makeup routine is, a little shine is inevitable when temperatures soar. To combat this, always carry blotting papers in your purse or makeup bag. These oil-absorbing papers will help mattify your complexion and remove excess oil without disturbing your makeup.