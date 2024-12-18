How Delhi Zoo Protects Animals With Eco-Friendly Winter And Pollution Measures

As Delhi grapples with deteriorating air quality and chilly temperatures, the National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo) has introduced a range of measures to safeguard its animal residents. From heaters and stubble bedding to foggers for dust control, Delhi Zoo employs sustainable practices to protect animals from pollution and the cold.

Comprehensive Measures Against Pollution and Cold

The zoo, located in a relatively low-lying area that naturally provides some protection against pollutants, has adopted various eco-friendly practices to address the challenges posed by winter and pollution:

→ Eco-Friendly Transportation: The zoo has replaced diesel-powered vehicles with cleaner alternatives to reduce emissions within its premises.

→ Dust and Pollutant Control: Regular water sprinkling, especially near pollution-prone areas like the Ring Road, helps to suppress dust.

→ Fogger machines spray water to reduce airborne pollutants further, ensuring cleaner air for animals and visitors.

→ Daily cleaning routines integrate dust control measures, such as water sprinkling before sweeping.

→ Green Initiatives: Tree plantations within the zoo contribute to maintaining a clean and green environment, acting as natural air purifiers.

Innovative Winter Care Practices

To combat the cold, the zoo has introduced measures that ensure animal warmth without adding to environmental degradation:

→ Non-Polluting Heating Systems: Previously reliant on firewood for heating enclosures, the zoo now uses eco-friendly heaters to provide warmth.

→ Stubble Bedding: Stubble, often a cause of pollution due to burning, is repurposed as bedding material for animals, offering them warmth and comfort.

→ Monitoring Animal Health: Winter being a critical breeding season, special attention is given to the food and health of newborn animals and their mothers to ensure their well-being during colder months.

Prioritizing Animal Welfare

Despite the severe air quality index (AQI) of 427 and minimum temperatures dropping to 5.9 degrees Celsius—two notches below normal—the Delhi Zoo continues to prioritize the welfare of its residents. It balances pollution control with innovative winter care to mitigate the impact of harsh weather conditions.

Established in 1952, the Delhi Zoo spans 176 acres on Mathura Road near the Old Fort and operates under the central government’s jurisdiction. Over the years, it has evolved into a sanctuary that blends animal conservation with eco-friendly practices, even as it faces challenges posed by its urban surroundings.

By embracing sustainable solutions, Delhi Zoo stands as an example of how urban animal habitats can adapt to environmental challenges while prioritizing the health and safety of their inhabitants.