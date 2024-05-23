How Millennials Are Driving Eco-Friendly Practices In Interior Design?

Sustainability is the essence of the world we live in right now, and the effects of climate change have encouraged us all to focus on improving our choices. Millennials have grown significantly in times when sustainability was not taken as seriously and have an understanding of the adversity climate change can lead to. This has pushed them to take responsibility for bringing about a change in society, whether that is within their environments, the lifestyle choices they make, and their workspaces.

As the largest generational cohort in the workforce, millennials are officially leveraging their influence to reshape office interiors with an eye toward sustainability. As spaces that host large groups of people, office spaces require meticulous planning and management. Ensuring the sustainability factor in each of the office design elements is becoming increasingly popular with brands, employees, and designers shared by Sammeer Pakvasa, Managing Director and CEO - Eleganz Interiors.

Eco-Friendly Practices in Interior Design

Within workspace design, millennials' demand for sustainability manifests in several innovative ways. We can witness that in the rising use of recycled materials, low-VOC paints, and furnishings made from renewable resources. Companies are responding by introducing diversity and eco-friendly options that cater to millennials' desire for customisation and sustainability.

Offices are also working on integrating biodegradable fabrics and composites into furniture design, offering the option to furnish offices stylishly and sustainably. Moreover, pioneering efforts in upcycling have transformed post-consumer waste into high-end decorative items and functional office furniture, promoting a circular economy and reducing landfill dependency. A good example of this is creative upcycled design features like using old car tires in stylish, durable ottomans in the reception area seatings.

An interesting integration of mechanical and electrical improvements that enhance energy efficiency and indoor air quality is also getting extremely popular. This includes lighting systems equipped with sensors that automatically adjust the brightness based on the time of day and presence of people, significantly reducing energy consumption. Additionally, advancements in HVAC systems include better filtration and smart thermostats that optimise air quality and temperature, ensuring a healthier and more comfortable working environment.

Technology also plays a pivotal role in these sustainable practices. Advanced manufacturing techniques, such as 3D printing, are being employed to produce intricate designs that minimise waste. These technologies allow for precise customisation, reducing overproduction and excess inventory, which are significant sources of waste in the interior design industry. Designers can use 3D printing to create custom light fixtures, decorative panels, and functional elements like hinges and mounts from recycled plastics or biodegradable materials.

Future Trends

Looking forward, the influence of millennials to transform office spaces is set to grow even stronger, pushing brands to innovate further in sustainable design. This shift is creating offices that appeal aesthetically and operate within the principles of environmental responsibility, paving the way for a new era in workspace design that harmonises aesthetic appeal with sustainability.