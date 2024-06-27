How to Break the Habit of Making Excuses?

Excuses, we all have a very deep relationship with this word. There is hardly anyone among us who has never made an excuse. Generally, instead of trying, we prefer to make excuses. Excuse-makers are often described as weak, lazy, or cowardly, but I believe this generalization is unfair.

There are such moments in life, when we prefer to make excuses, but many times without an excuse, we finish the work even before the scheduled time. In both these cases, there is only one difference, that of willpower. When we make excuses, we lack willpower, whereas when we ignore them, our willpower is under control.

Have you ever wondered why we make excuses? The answer is very simple. The reason for making excuses is our inability to set priorities in our lives. When there is conflict in our priorities, then excuses arise. I know it is not easy to set priorities, so the best approach is to go with whatever feels best in the moment.

Priorities simplify our decisions and also eliminate the need to make excuses. Another cause of excuses is the comfort zone. We become so comfortable in our comfort zone, that it starts appearing as big as a mountain before us.

Now take the example of an introvert, he thinks that he cannot be a good public speaker because he is an introvert. But it is not so, he just does not want to give up his comfort, or makes excuses to avoid it. If we have to grow in life, the next step will always have to be taken. Or the day we cross our comfort zone and take the next step, we will not need excuses.

So,The next time you make an excuse, ask yourself if it aligns with your priorities. If it doesn't, consider if you can push yourself to take the next step anyway.