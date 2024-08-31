How To Make High-Protein Sprouts Chaat

Sprouts chaat is a nutritious and flavorful dish that combines the benefits of sprouted legumes with a variety of vibrant, fresh ingredients. High in protein and other essential nutrients, this chaat is perfect for a healthy snack or a light meal. Here’s how you can make delicious high-protein sprouts at home.

Ingredients:

- 1 cup mixed sprouts (such as mung beans, chickpeas, and lentils)

- 1 medium onion, finely chopped

- 1 medium tomato, finely chopped

-1 cucumber, diced

- 1 green chilli, finely chopped (optional, for a spicy kick)

- 1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves, chopped

- 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

- 1 tablespoon lemon juice

- 1/2 teaspoon chaat masala

- 1/2 teaspoon roasted cumin powder

- Salt to taste

- 1 tablespoon tamarind chutney(optional, for extra tanginess)

- 1 tablespoon plain yoghourt (optional, for creaminess)

- 1/4 cup sev (crispy chickpea noodles) or **pomegranate seeds** (for garnish)

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Sprouts:

- If you’re starting with raw legumes, soak them overnight and then drain. Place the soaked legumes in a sprouting container or a colander covered with a damp cloth. Allow them to sprout for 1-2 days, rinsing them with water twice a day until they sprout. If using pre-sprouted legumes, simply rinse them before use.

2. Cook the Sprouts:

- Steam the sprouted legumes for about 5-7 minutes until they are tender but still crunchy. This step is crucial to enhance digestibility and flavour. Alternatively, you can lightly boil them for 5 minutes and then drain.

3. Mix the Vegetables:

- In a large mixing bowl, combine the steamed sprouts with chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumber, and green chilli.

4. Add Herbs and Spices:

- Add fresh coriander and mint leaves to the bowl. Sprinkle in chaat masala, roasted cumin powder, and salt. Mix well to ensure the spices are evenly distributed.

5. Add Lemon Juice and Chutney:

- Drizzle lemon juice over the mixture. If using tamarind chutney, add it now for an extra layer of tangy flavour. Mix everything thoroughly.

6. Optional Creaminess:

- For a creamy touch, swirl in a tablespoon of plain yoghourt. This step adds richness and balances the flavours.

7. Garnish and Serve:

- Garnish the chaat with sev for a crunchy texture or pomegranate seeds for a burst of sweetness. Serve immediately to enjoy the fresh, vibrant flavours.

Tips:

- Adjust Spice Levels: Feel free to adjust the quantity of green chilli and chaat masala based on your spice preference.

-Add More Veggies: You can customise your chaat with additional vegetables like bell peppers, grated carrots, or radishes.

- For Extra Protein:Add a handful of roasted peanuts or boiled eggs for an extra protein boost.

This high-protein sprouts chaat is not only nutritious but also bursting with flavours and textures. It’s a perfect snack for a busy day or a delightful addition to any meal. Enjoy making this healthy chaat, and savour the benefits of sprouted legumes in every bite!