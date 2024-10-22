How to Make Masoor Dal Dosa at Home: A Quick and Healthy Breakfast Recipe

Masoor dal dosa, a lentil-based Indian pancake that offers a nutritious twist to the traditional dosa, which is typically made from rice and urad dal, is a great option if you're looking for a quick, easy, and protein-rich breakfast. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, masoor dal, or red lentils, is a great way to start the day.

Here’s how you can make masoor dal dosa at home in a few simple steps.

Ingredients:

1 cup masoor dal (red lentils)

2 tablespoons rice flour (optional, for extra crispiness)

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

2 green chilies, chopped

A small piece of ginger, chopped

Salt to taste

Water as required

Oil for greasing the pan

Instructions:

Soak the Masoor Dal

tart by properly washing one cup of masoor dal and letting it soak in water for two to three hours. By doing this, the lentils will get softer and the batter will combine more smoothly.

Make the Batter

Drain the water after soaking, then put the dal in a blender. Add cumin seeds, minced ginger, green chilies, and a dash of salt. Mix until a smooth paste forms, adding water as necessary to make it pourable, like pancake batter.

Optional Extras

For added crispiness, you can optionally add two tablespoons of rice flour to the batter. Stir constantly.

Prepare the Dosa

A cast-iron or nonstick skillet should be heated to medium heat. Lightly oil the pan after it's hot. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the center and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a few drops of oil around the edges and let it cook until the edges turn golden brown and crispy.

Flip and Cook

Flip the dosa and cook the other side for about a minute, or until lightly browned.

Serve

Serve the masoor dal dosa hot with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or sambhar for a delicious and nutritious breakfast.

This simple, no-fermentation recipe is perfect for busy mornings. Masoor dal dosa is not only quick but also gluten-free, vegan, and packed with nutrients. It’s a perfect way to add variety and health to your breakfast routine.