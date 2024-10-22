How to Make Masoor Dal Dosa at Home: A Quick and Healthy Breakfast Recipe
Red lentils are used to make masoor dal dosa, a quick, nutritious, and high-protein breakfast choice. This vegan, gluten-free dish is simple to make at home and doesn't require fermentation. Serve it with sambhar or chutney for a filling breakfast that will bring some variation to your daily schedule.
Masoor dal dosa, a lentil-based Indian pancake that offers a nutritious twist to the traditional dosa, which is typically made from rice and urad dal, is a great option if you're looking for a quick, easy, and protein-rich breakfast. Rich in protein, fiber, and essential vitamins, masoor dal, or red lentils, is a great way to start the day.
Here’s how you can make masoor dal dosa at home in a few simple steps.
Ingredients:
1 cup masoor dal (red lentils)
2 tablespoons rice flour (optional, for extra crispiness)
1 teaspoon cumin seeds
2 green chilies, chopped
A small piece of ginger, chopped
Salt to taste
Water as required
Oil for greasing the pan
Instructions:
Soak the Masoor Dal
tart by properly washing one cup of masoor dal and letting it soak in water for two to three hours. By doing this, the lentils will get softer and the batter will combine more smoothly.
Make the Batter
Drain the water after soaking, then put the dal in a blender. Add cumin seeds, minced ginger, green chilies, and a dash of salt. Mix until a smooth paste forms, adding water as necessary to make it pourable, like pancake batter.
Optional Extras
For added crispiness, you can optionally add two tablespoons of rice flour to the batter. Stir constantly.
Prepare the Dosa
A cast-iron or nonstick skillet should be heated to medium heat. Lightly oil the pan after it's hot. Pour a ladleful of batter onto the center and spread it in a circular motion to form a thin dosa. Drizzle a few drops of oil around the edges and let it cook until the edges turn golden brown and crispy.
Flip and Cook
Flip the dosa and cook the other side for about a minute, or until lightly browned.
Serve
Serve the masoor dal dosa hot with coconut chutney, tomato chutney, or sambhar for a delicious and nutritious breakfast.
This simple, no-fermentation recipe is perfect for busy mornings. Masoor dal dosa is not only quick but also gluten-free, vegan, and packed with nutrients. It’s a perfect way to add variety and health to your breakfast routine.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv