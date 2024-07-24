How To Overcome Creative Block?

Sitting in front of your desk, unable to think of ideas, and constantly feeling blank is what we all know as “creative block.” It’s a phenomenon that bars your creativity, making it hard for artists, authors, or even photographers to move forward with ideas, resulting in a lack of motivation or inspiration.

Creative block is often caused by both internal and external factors such as stress, emotional turmoil, pressure from deadlines, and perfectionism. Research has shown that specific areas of the brain, like the prefrontal cortex, play a crucial role in the creative process.

The prefrontal cortex, which is associated with decision-making and problem-solving, is particularly active during creative activities. Stress, however, can inhibit creative thinking by overshadowing the functions of this brain region.

While these blocks can be frustrating, there are several measures you can take to spark your creativity and break through the block:

Pen Down Your Ideas

Jotting down every thought on paper helps in brain dumping. The more you de-clutter your thoughts, the clearer you’ll be about what you want to achieve.

Don’t Chase Perfection

One core reason we end up in this situation is due to over-perfection. It’s necessary to acknowledge that doing your best is one thing, but always chasing perfection is another. Start with the basics. Allow yourself to write poorly and then revise for precision later.

Take a Break

The best cure for the creative block is taking breaks. Give yourself some time in nature, enjoy things you love, and carry out small hobbies that give you pleasure, like cooking your favorite dish, doodling, or just listening to good music.

Look for inspiration outside

Take some time out and discover the people you admire, listen to podcasts, and plan. Seeking inspiration externally can help you understand that “you’re not alone” and many people face and overcome it. Just visualize your plans and note down in your planner which will make it easier for you to restart things.

Remember, a creative block is temporary. By taking these steps, you can refill your creativity and get back to doing what you love with renewed energy and inspiration.