How to Recognize Who You Can Trust and Who to Avoid?

For building healthy relationship, it is necessary to understand and recognize who you can trust and who to avoid and protecting yourself from cheating. For that, start with noticing people’s behaviour. You see that trustworthy ones are always stay consistent and reliable towards their actions and words, they know how to keep promises, how to be honest and act with respect. If someone you see who frequently bring changes in their attitude and avoids making commitment then be aware, it may be red flag.

Another factor which you can see is how they handle conflicts. Trustworthy individuals address issues openly and in a constructive manner while those who are not trustworthy often trying to do manipulation, they try to shift their blame so that they don’t have to become answerable. Try to pay attention on those too, who are good to you. Observe their behaviour towards others because may be they are just trying to shape themselves in front of you.

Have faith on your intuitions, if your gut feeling try to tell you that the other person might not be genuine, trust them. Because sometimes our instincts pick up on subtle cues which might our conscious mind miss.

Try to communicate; it will help to you to recognize other person. Person who are reliable are always transparent and straightforward in their communication while the dishonest ones might be blurry or mysterious. Through an open communication and asking questions you can find out about their intensions.

Trust on their long term behaviour because trust is built over time through consistent and positive actions. If someone seems too good to be true and makes false promises, approach them with caution.

Just by observing, listening to your instincts and understanding how people handle communication and conflicts, you can recognize who to trust and who to avoid. These factors will lead you towards secure and fulfilling connections.