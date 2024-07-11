How to Stay Collected in Extreme Situations

Life is like, facing a situation which resonates with rollercoaster ride, it has its ups and downs. It throws a curveball on us and sometimes those curveballs turn into fireballs. Extreme situations may feel you unstable but there are ways which helps us to stay collected even when the pressure is high.

Generally, when you are stressed, your body goes into fight or flight mode. So, whenever you feel stressed, take a deep breath and start reverse counting. Deep breathing give signal to your mind to chill out and reverse counting will help you to distract your mind from that stress.

After that, focus on your present. Our minds loves to overemphasize, they always jumps to the worst case scenario. Instead of this, you can ask yourself: what can I do to control this situation? This will actually help you to concentrate on what you can actually do, rather than worrying about those things which are not even in your control.

Start talking positively with yourself, Self-talk is your biggest cheerleader. Replace all the negative thoughts of yours from the positive ones.

In this extreme situation, a physical step can also help you to staying calm. A quick walk or some gentle stretches will help you to release tension. Even a splash of water on your face can be amazingly calming.

Always remember you are not alone, there is always someone who will always be there for you, no matter how worst the situation is. So, just go and talk with them. Sharing your worries may lighten your load and may be you get some idea regarding your problems.

Last but not the least, don’t forget to take care of yourself, not just mentally but physically too. Eat healthy, drink more water, getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, these all activity will contribute to calmer and more resilient you. By taking care of your mental and physical health, you can become more able to handle whatever life throws your way.

Staying collected in extreme situation doesn’t mean being fearless, it’s about having the tools which will help to manage your stress and focus on what matters most. So, just take a deep breath of positivity and believe in yourself.