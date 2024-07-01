Hyper-Personalized Education Empowers Every Learner

Education systems have undergone significant transformation from Ancient to Modern India. While more children now have access to education, the quality of learning remains below expectations for many as shared by Ujjwal Singh, Founding CEO, of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya. In ancient India, education was limited to a select class, yet the teacher-to-student ratio was favourable, with research indicating a ratio of 1 to 3 or 1 to 5.

Emphasis was placed on the Guru-Shishya relationship, fostering hyper-personalized learning experiences. However, this practice waned over time, especially with the introduction of Western Education. As education systems evolved, hyper-personalization diminished, replaced by standardized curricula and classroom-based instruction. Today, schools often have a teacher-to-learner ratio of 1 to 40, limiting individualized learning and adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. Consequently, the question "Baccha Seekha Ki Nahi?” remains unanswered for many parents.

The Gurukul system in ancient India exemplifies the transformative power of hyper-personalized education, as evidenced by Arjuna, the third Pandava prince in the epic - Mahabharata. Familiar to all is the tale of Arjuna's guru, Dronacharya, who recognized Arjuna's innate talent for archery and cultivated it through tailored instruction, focusing on advanced techniques and strategies suited to Arjuna's abilities, thereby shaping history.

This historical narrative highlights how hyper-personalized education allows for the adaptation of teaching styles, tools, and methods to meet the unique requirements and preferences of individual learners. Consequently, learners demonstrate heightened engagement, improved retention, and a deeper comprehension of concepts. Furthermore, personalized learning cultivates a growth mindset, motivating learners to embrace challenges, learn from setbacks, and continuously strive for self-improvement.

The 21st-century technology revolution has enabled hyper-personalized learning through smart or hybrid education technologies, promoting equity for children across socioeconomic backgrounds. The global smart education market is expected to grow at 22% CAGR, reaching USD 985.33 Billion by 2030. In India, personalized learning is part of the larger online and hybrid ed-tech market.

AI-driven education enables educators to easily identify each learner's progress, resolve doubts, assess understanding, and customize teaching modules. For instance, consider twins Aisha and Ayush—Aisha struggles with algebra, while Ayush with balancing chemical equations. With AI, their educator can develop unique modules to address their weak areas. This personalized approach prevents learners from being confined to a one-size-fits-all education style, ensuring each child receives a customized learning pathway that is dynamic, self-paced and adapts in real time.

Personalized learning, despite its advantages, is often criticized for diminishing the role of educators. However, it allows educators to focus on learners' weaknesses and maintains a personal touch. Despite costs, ed-tech solutions are cost-effective, delivering education at home. Hyper-personalized learning significantly impacts millions of learners, aspiring to gain admission to top institutions.

To excel in competitive exams, a personalized learning environment is crucial, requiring collaboration, modern methods, and hybrid settings. Educators should guide learners, and policymakers should prioritize professional development for effective implementation.

The need for hyper-personalized learning cannot be better articulated than in the words of the famous educational philosopher John Dewey. He had once stated, "If we teach today's students as we taught yesterday's, we rob them of tomorrow." In the context of personalized learning, we have the technology and capabilities, so it falls upon us to not let it be merely an option but a necessity for unleashing the full potential of every learner, regardless of their background or circumstances.