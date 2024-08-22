If not Now, then When?

Thinking about doing something or starting to work out but getting stuck and wanting to put it off until tomorrow. And when tomorrow comes, you tell yourself, "I'll do it tomorrow," and so on, for months. Trying to achieve better for yourself is a wonderful thing, and you should do it for the sake of your future. The difficulty is that we tend to delay and put off tasks until tomorrow or when it is convenient. And it is a horrible thing; if there is something excellent you want to do or start, do it now or you will procrastinate for the entire year and leave yourself alone.





Importance of Now- Now is the right time. There is no better time than now. Starting now might work out or fail at a certain point but at least you have tried and can tell yourself that you have tried and know that trying at least is a good thing. And you can look for other ways to gear up and look for other ways.

Problem of Starting Now- Changing suddenly might be a little difficult at first as you are not familiar with the routine that you have followed in the past. You might feel demotivated, feel like you want to quit and such but in the long run you would be proud of yourself that you have done the right thing.

Give it a Go- Instead of thinking and sitting ideally, just give it a go. It might work at the start or it might fail, you never know unless you try to do it and test yourself that you are capable of it. Try to train your mind and body and try to utilize what you are capable of.

When is Your Day- When is your day, the day you have been waiting for? It might be a random Monday or might never come. The thing is you never know until you start now and sometimes now might be just a random Monday that you start your thing now.

Setting life's goals, having a clear mindset, being mentally strong and others come after you try to do something and giving it a shot won’t hurt as it's for yourself that you have tried and you never know unless you try and prove that you are worth it and capable of.