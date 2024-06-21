Immunity-Boosting Drinks To Prepare Your Body For Monsoon

Immunity-Boosting Drinking For Monsoon: Monsoon season is here, Even though monsoon is a great weather season but it can drastically affect our physical health and wellbeing . Rainy days are enjouyed by everyone but it is also very much important to take care of our health in rainy season because rainy season brings with several deseases like malaria, dengue, typhoid and many more .

The most difficult part of this season is to stay immune to avoide most of the water borne diseases . It is therefore essential to protect oneself from these diseases by taking preventative measures and by eating healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals .

Here are some routine to follow to stay healthy and prepared for the rainy season:

Immunity booster drinks for the rainy season:

Green Tea

Most of the people love drinking green tea regularly which is a quite healthy beverage, for many reasons. It is a fantastic drink to be added to your diet as it have many heath advantages as well .It works as an antioxident drink and also supports well being,

Herbal Tea

One of the most ancient drinks of India having bioactive components of ancient ginger roots that is present in the herbal tea. A perfect drink you can take in rainy season tat will build your immunity system.

Amla Juice

One of the best water-soluble vitamin C source, which has antioxident properties . Vitamin C helps in strengthening the immune cells to perform and guard the oxidative damage in the body.

Green Smoothy

Fruits and Vegetables are the primary source of minerals and nutrients, hence converting it into a smoothy and including it into your diet will help you intake sufficient amount of iron, vitamins, minerals and nutrients .

Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk which is also know as the golden milk is a great beverage for the human body. It helps in promoting regularand restful sleep , it also have antiinflammatory and antioxidantal qualities that strengthens the immunity system to fight against the diseases .

