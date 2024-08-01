Independence Day 2024: 5 Books Every Student Must Read On India’s Freedom

India's fight for freedom is all about bravery, selflessness, and unwavering resolve. To know about the struggles made by our forefathers, it's important to know about the deeper history. This Independence Day, Let's inspire the young minds of our nation by introducing them to five essential books that are about the struggles of India's fight for freedom. Here are 5 books.

5 Books To Know About India's Freedom Struggles

Train To Pakistan By Khushwant Singh: This novel is about the partition of India. A story of love, loss, and the human spirit in times of unimaginable suffering. Young minds can know about the intense struggles of Indian history. Jaallianwala Bagh, 1919 By Kishwar Desai: This book is about the scary massacre at Jallianwala Bagh, a turning point in India's freedom struggle. The spirit of Indians who refused to be silenced. This book tells about how British soldiers killed hundreds of unarmed Indian civilians. India Divided By Rajendra Prasad: Rajendra Prasad's book provides a unique and compelling perspective on the country's partition, detailing the challenges and decisions that shaped newly independent India. In this book, Rajendra Prasad discussed the factors that led to partition. Remnants of a Separation By Aanchal Malhotra: This book is about the families and people affected by the partition. Read this book and learn about the struggles of people at that time and how the partition shaped their lives. An Era of Darkness: The British Empire in India By Shashi Tharoor: This book is about the exploitation and oppression faced by the people of India. It's a reminder of the sacrifices made by generations to fight for their freedom. Tharoor in this book explained the economic and political issues caused by the British.

These books offer a vast perspective on India's freedom struggle. Your minds can develop a sense of appreciation for the sacrifices made by our ancestors. Let's encourage the young readers of India to explore and carry forward the legacy of freedom.